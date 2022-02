Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin strutted down the streets of West Hollywood in crop tops and leggings after sweating it out in pilates class. Kendall Jenner, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 25, both know that matching outfits make working out so much more fun. They twinned in crop tops and leggings that showed off their toned abs and curves as they strutted down the streets of West Hollywood after their pilates class. Each of them added their own touch to the look as the model rocked a one-sleeved olive green crop top and matching leggings. She also wore an adorable pair of teal sneakers and held a small black purse.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO