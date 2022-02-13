ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manville, NJ

Sussex Tech over Manville - Girls basketball recap

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Caitlin O’Malley logged 21 points for Sussex Tech in its 44-40 win against Manville in Manville. Lauren Mosner compiled 10 points as the second-leading scorer...

