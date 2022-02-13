ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Oregon DOJ: Gambling center near race track unconstitutional

By The Associated Press, Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPasl_0eD5x6MG00

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Justice has released an opinion that the planned gambling machines in an entertainment center next to the Grants Pass Downs horse racing track amount to a casino that would violate the Oregon Constitution.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Justice Department ruled Friday that the machines are games of chance and “do not afford players any meaningful opportunity to exercise skills.”

Gambling venture files legal challenge against OR commission

Dutch Bros co-founder Travis Boersma says he has spent $50 million refurbishing the race track and building next door. The centerpiece of the facility was to have been 225 gambling machines.

The Oregon Racing Commission will make the final decision on Boersma’s bid.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 10

Guest
1d ago

Those machines pictured are not even what’s going to be installed. How could the same machines installed in Portland be legal, and not in Southern Oregon? Hmmmm. Politics are running a mock

Reply(1)
5
Related
KOIN 6 News

Oregon mask mandates ending soon, but COVID is staying

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just because the mask mandate will be lifted in Oregon no later than March 31, it doesn’t mean COVID is going away. While case of infections continue to drop, hospitalizations are expected to remain high for the next several weeks. And though masks will no longer be required indoors, they are […]
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grants Pass, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
City
Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR
Government
Grants Pass, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Doj#Entertainment Center#Ap#The Justice Department#Dutch Bros Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy