“Let the people see what they did to my boy.” Emmett Till had been beaten. He’d been shot. He’d been drowned. And when his body was returned to his mother, Mamie, she said those words, and chose an open casket so that the world could see. Till, a 14-year-old Black boy, was murdered in August of 1955 in the town of Money, Mississippi. Originally from Chicago, Till was in Money to visit relatives, and was accused of whistling at a white woman, a crime that in Jim Crow America couldn’t go unpunished. Later that night, Till was kidnapped at gunpoint and was taken to a barn where he endured a brutal beating before being shot, weighed down with a 75-pound cotton gin fan, and thrown in the river.

