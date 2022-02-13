Filewich carries S. Illinois past Evansville 69-62

Kyler Filewich came off the bench to tally 12 points and lead Southern Illinois to a 69-62 win over Evansville on Saturday night.

Dalton Banks had 11 points for Southern Illinois (13-13, 6-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Lance Jones added 10 points and six rebounds. Steven Verplancken Jr. also had 10 points.

Blaise Beauchamp had 19 points for the Purple Aces (6-18, 2-11). Evan Kuhlman added 18 points. Shamar Givance had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com