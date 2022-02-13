ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
 1 day ago
(Kali9/Getty Images)

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Dayton Saturday night.

We called Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, and they told us crews went out to the 2000 block of Melbourne Avenue on a reported stabbing around 11:44 p.m.

The patient was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for their injures however, their condition is unknown.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

