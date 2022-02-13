ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater's Miller and Munson finish on the podium at D2 Wrestling Districts

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 1 day ago
GULL LAKE, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal wrestling team traveled to Gull Lake High School on Saturday to compete in the MHSAA Division Two District 13 Individual Wrestling tournament.

After a long day of wrestling two Cardinals ascended the podium, punching their ticket to the regional tournament in the process. Earning a trip on to the next round of competition will be sophomore Tre Miller at 119 pounds and junior Hunter Munson at 160 pounds.

Miller (31-11) finished in fourth place at 119 pounds to book his ticket to the regional tournament next week. Miller started off his day with a bye, followed by a quarterfinal loss to John Paul Culver of Vicksburg via pin fall. Miller battled his way through the consolation bracket to find his way to the third place match, beginning with a 9-0 Major Decision over Carson Rachels of Niles. In the consolation semifinals Miller defeated Blain Wilson of Marshall by pin fall, winning in 3:24, sending Miller to the third place matchup. There Miller would get another shot at Vicksburg’s Culver but unfortunately it was Culver taking the win again, this time via a 11-7 decision, giving Miller fourth place.

At 160 pounds it was Hunter Munson (21-13) finishing in fourth place after falling to Andrew Byerle of Stevensville-Lakeshore in the third place match. Munson started off his journey with a first round pin fall win over Hunter Town of Vicksburg in 1:46, followed by a tough loss to Nick Martinez of Harper Creek via pin fall in 1:58. After moving to the consolation bracket it was Munson defeating Landon Buhl of Paw Paw via pin fall in 2:05, followed by a consolation semifinal win over Brenden Perry of Gull Lake in 1:02, setting up the third place match versus Byerle. Munson and Byerle battled but in the end it was Byerle taking the 4-2 decision win, giving Munson fourth place.

The Coldwater duo will now look towards the MHSAA Regional round as they will travel next Saturday to Niles for competition in the D2 Region 7 tournament.

