Valentine’s Day, which lurches around with nauseating regularity every 14 February, sees couples honour the tradition of courtly love by crowding into Prezzo restaurants, vouchers clutched in anxious fists, to stare blankly at their plates and sink prosecco in a desperate bid to drown out that gnawing sense of existential dread.But who was the man who started all this horror? Surely St Valentine would turn in his grave at the crass commercialisation of his feast day, of which the M&S Love Sausage is surely the ultimate, horrifying embodiment.The real Valentinus was a Roman priest (or perhaps the bishop of Terni...

CELEBRATIONS ・ 3 HOURS AGO