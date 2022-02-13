Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights remains virtual
ABINGDON, Va. — Barter Theatre’s 22nd annual Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights will be held online from Feb. 14 through March 7. Admission to all events is free. However, preregistration is required. “We had hoped to be able to hold the festival in person this year....
For unfortunate reasons, solo theatre has had a renaissance these last two years. A show with a lone actor onstage is relatively inexpensive to produce, doesn’t require constant COVID testing to rehearse, and can be performed online quite effectively. It may be that even when/if our society returns to comparative “normality,” this form will remain a staple.
BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is proud to announce the first annual BOONE DOCS FILM FESTIVAL from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at their historic venue in downtown Boone. This inaugural festival features eleven short-form documentary films focusing on or from the Appalachian region. The screenings run over a three-hour period and include conversations with filmmakers and participants, with audience members invited to vote on the “Audience Choice Award” at the conclusion of the event.
The Virginia Festival of the Book is opening its 27th year with a blend of in-person and virtual events featuring nationally known artists and offering more than 80 free programs to the public. The festival, which will take place from March 16 to 20 and features programs with authors Traci...
Feb. 24 – March 6. •Create a FREE Virtual Fest Hub Account. •Select from more than 20 film collections. •Purchase an individual tick or a festival pass. •Decide which app or device you’ll use to watch your selection and test for compatibility. The Colorado Environmental Film Festival is...
The Reading Theater Project is thrilled to announce the seventh annual 5-Minute Fringe Festival: wRESTling. This live theater production will feature new work by 13 playwrights and performers from around the region. Performances will be Feb. 24 through 27 at the Yocum Institute for Arts Education, 3000 Penn Ave., West...
Our friend, Sherry Huss, mother of Maker Faire and a leading light in the maker movement, is now working with her multi-talented husband, artist, musician, maker, Joe Szuecs on the Maker Music Festival. I was honored to be asked to act as one of the judges for the 2021 festival...
The Queens Underground Film Festival — a subsidiary of the nonprofit Queens Center of the Arts — will host the first half of the Third Annual Black History Month Film Festival virtually on Feb. 26 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. The festival will feature movies, documentaries, music...
The 15th annual Galt Winter Bird Festival is offering participants a range of virtual activities to celebrate and learn about birds. Scheduled for Feb. 5, the festival will be a virtual experience for a second year, with art classes, multiple tours and a talk on tundra swans. In a keynote...
With the cold and rainy spring season approaching, an annual festival has just what folks need to enjoy a day inside. The annual Suffolk Mystery Authors Festival is returning from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 5. This festival has taken place since 2014, but this is the second year it’s gone virtual due to the pandemic.
The Rosedown Rockers will be performing Saturday, Apr. 9, at 4 p.m. during the 2022 Louisiana Railroad Days Festival. Rosedown Rockers is a seven piece variety band based out of Lake Charles. However, members hail from all over southwest Louisiana and Texas. Oakdale, Lake Arthur, Port Arthur, Starks, Sulphur, and Lake Charles are all currently home.
Due to COVID concerns, Cache Valley's annual Chocolate Festival will be staged online again this year. The second “Home Edition” of the festival, which benefits Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m. “Although the pandemic again prevents the regular in-person event, last...
Students at high schools in the Township of Huntington are invited to submit plays that they’ve written for the Young Playwrights Festival to be held at the Engeman Theater. Submissions will be accepted through Feb. 23. The competition is sponsored by the Northport Arts Coalition and the Engeman Theater.
Seeking aspiring playwrights! UpStage Napa Valley is welcoming original scripts — now through May 15 — for their second annual playwright festival, PlayFest, this fall. It isn’t necessary to be a published writer, you only need to be a Napa Valley resident and have the desire to write a play.
York College of Pennsylvania’s Theatre program is seeking play submissions for its 2022 JL Smith New Play Festival after a very successful inaugural festival last year. Submissions of both 10-minute plays and full-length plays will be accepted from Feb. 1 through Feb. 8 or until the cap of 100 submissions is reached. The festival will take place via Zoom on May 5 and 6, and in addition to performances, a nationally recognized playwright will give a keynote on Thursday night.
Topher Payne, a Georgia Theatre Hall of Fame member, is teaching at Berry College this spring. Payne is a playwright and screenwriter from Mississippi who moved to Atlanta in 1999. Known for his comedic writing, he has produced over 22 plays. Payne was a 2017 Lambda Literary Award nominee for “Perfect Arrangement”, which was also awarded the 2014 M. Elizabeth Osborn Award by the American Theatre Critics Association.
Renowned internationally touring film festival kicks off its 2022 season with free online screenings, awards and a talk with filmmakers. The Thomas Edison Film Festival will kick off its 41st annual season with a virtual screening, a discussion with filmmakers, and presentation of the Edison Innovation Award to Lynn Tomlinson and other filmmaker awards on February 19 at 7:30 p.m. via livestream on Zoom. Following the awards presentation there will be a panel conversation with filmmakers Tomlinson, Joe Quint, David De La Fuente, Zillah Bowes, Lisa Fuchs, Richard James Allen, and Karen Pearlman. Festival Director Jane Steuerwald and Festival Associate Henry Baker will moderate the panel. New Jersey State Assemblywoman Lisa Swain will introduce the event. The award-winning films will be available to view on-demand on Vimeo February 12 through 26. The event and films are free and available to the public and presented by the Thomas Edison Media Arts Consortium in collaboration with the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts at Princeton University. Visit the festival event page for the Zoom link to join the live event February 19 and for more information on the films; no advance registration required.
Planning any public event during a pandemic is nearly impossible. The Board of Arcata’s Godwit Days Spring Migration Bird Festival has been discussing for several months how much of a return to “normal” could be possible in mid-April 2022. In 2021, the Board opted for a 10-session...
Pulitzer-prize winning playwright Paula Vogel believes that with the right amount of guidance, everybody has the ability to tell stories on stage, and to prove it, she’s host a kind of “bake-off” Friday night at Booker High School. Vogel is best known for her 1998 Pulitzer-winning “How...
