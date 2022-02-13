Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights remains virtual

Renowned internationally touring film festival kicks off its 2022 season with free online screenings, awards and a talk with filmmakers. The Thomas Edison Film Festival will kick off its 41st annual season with a virtual screening, a discussion with filmmakers, and presentation of the Edison Innovation Award to Lynn Tomlinson and other filmmaker awards on February 19 at 7:30 p.m. via livestream on Zoom. Following the awards presentation there will be a panel conversation with filmmakers Tomlinson, Joe Quint, David De La Fuente, Zillah Bowes, Lisa Fuchs, Richard James Allen, and Karen Pearlman. Festival Director Jane Steuerwald and Festival Associate Henry Baker will moderate the panel. New Jersey State Assemblywoman Lisa Swain will introduce the event. The award-winning films will be available to view on-demand on Vimeo February 12 through 26. The event and films are free and available to the public and presented by the Thomas Edison Media Arts Consortium in collaboration with the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts at Princeton University. Visit the festival event page for the Zoom link to join the live event February 19 and for more information on the films; no advance registration required.

4 DAYS AGO