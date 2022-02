Michael Steadman stepped up early for the Massachusetts men’s basketball team in its wire-to-wire win over Saint Joseph’s Saturday afternoon. Steadman scored 11 of UMass’ (11-12, 4-7 Atlantic 10) first 13 points against the Hawks (10-13, 4-8 A-10) and looked as good as ever to start a game this season. The big man settled in nicely and went into the break as the lone player in double digits between the two teams. The senior finished the first half with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor and knocked in a 3-pointer as well on his lone attempt.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO