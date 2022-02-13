ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Jon Merrill: Delivers assist

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Merrill notched an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes. Merrill had...

www.cbssports.com

WDBO

Kuemper, Landeskog help Avs beat Stars, extend streak to 19

DALLAS — (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total...
NHL
SportsGrid

The Colorado Avalanche are expected to have Nathan MacKinnon back in the lineup Sunday

Nathan MacKinnon has been cleared to return by the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon had missed the last four games for the Avs after a hit by Taylor Hall of the Boston Bruins forced MacKinnon’s stick to strike himself in the face and head, giving him a concussion and broken nose. MacKinnon is expected to suit up and play for the Avs in their next game, Sunday versus the Dallas Stars.
NHL
iheart.com

MacKinnon Returns, Kuemper Gets A Shutout In Avs 4-0 Win Over Stars

In a way, the Colorado Avalanche picked up two wins on Sunday in Dallas. The Avs shut out the Dallas Stars, 4-0, and they welcomed forward Nathan MacKinnon back to action. He had missed the last four games and the All-Star game after suffered a facial fracture and a concussion.
NHL
Kevin Fiala
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avs interested in Marc-Andre Fleury, Claude Giroux?

With several key veterans heading toward unrestricted free agency and a strong roster that already features one of the top offensive teams in the league, the Avalanche are expected to make a big splash to cement their contender status. As part of his trade bait list released earlier Friday, TSN’s Chris Johnston reported in a separate segment (video link) that they’ve shown interest in a pair of prominent veterans in Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and Flyers center Claude Giroux.
NHL
austinnews.net

NHL roundup: Jason Robertson, Stars top Jets in OT

Jason Robertson's overtime goal gave the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Friday. At 3:10 of the extra frame, Robertson converted his own rebound after his initial shot was blocked by Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey. The red-hot Robertson has 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) over his past 18 games.
NHL
theScore

Kuemper blanks Stars as Avalanche increase point streak to 19 games

DALLAS (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total to 72...
NHL
The Associated Press

Laine scores with :08 left, Blue Jackets edge Canadiens 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins had to admit Patrik Laine’s shot that gave Columbus a late victory over the Montreal Canadiens was impressive. Laine scored a power-play goal with :08 left in regulation as the Blue Jackets posted a 2-1 Saturday, extending the Canadiens’ winless streak to nine games.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Roundup: Ben Chiarot trade target, Alexis Lafrenière on right wing, and more

The New York Rangers have some interest in adding left-handed defenseman Ben Chiarot by the NHL Trade Deadline. On Sunday, the Montreal Canadiens placed him on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. A stint on IR is for at least seven days. The 30 year-old pending UFA sustained the injury Saturday in a 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
NHL
FOX Sports

Wheeler's 2 goals, 3 assists lead Jets over Predators 5-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored two goals and assisted on three others to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists and Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg, which...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Kevin Fiala: Goal and assist in win

Fiala scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes. Fiala opened the scoring midway through the second period and added an assist on Frederick Gaudreau's third-period marker. The 25-year-old Fiala saw a 12-game, 16-point streak end Tuesday versus the Jets, but he hasn't cooled off yet. The Swiss winger is up to 14 tallies, 22 assists, 134 shots on net and a plus-12 rating in 43 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Opens scoring on power play

Perron scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks. It took 8:19 for the Blues to record a shot against Marc-Andre Fleury, but it was Perron's tally which opened the scoring. The winger had posted a single assist in his last 10 outings. The 33-year-old has been a productive source of secondary scoring in the Blues' deep offense this season despite the recent dry spell -- he's at nine goals, 22 points, 77 shots on net and 35 hits through 33 appearances. With the inconsistency lately, Perron is more likely to see time in the middle six, though his power-play role, where he's picked up 11 points this season, remains intact.
NHL
markerzone.com

MONTREAL TRADES FOR GOALTENDER WITH THE MINNESOTA WILD

Montreal has had a host of problems in winning games this season, and one of the biggest has been in net. With both Carey Price and Jake Allen on the injured list, Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau are, unfortunately, not cutting it. On Saturday, the Canadiens made a trade for some help between the pipes.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Lends assist in win

Zuccarello notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes. Zuccarello set up Kirill Kaprizov's tally in the third period. In his last 10 outings, Zuccarello has notched 16 points, including seven multi-point efforts in that span. The 34-year-old winger is playing some of the best hockey of his career on the Wild's top line. He's up to 43 points, 82 shots on net, a plus-21 rating and eight PIM through 37 contests.
NHL
onfocus.news

FOX 2

Young fan cries tears of joy after Tarasenko gives her a stick

ST. LOUIS – After the Blues home game against the Blackhawks Saturday, Vladimir Tarasenko handed his stick to a young fan. The little girl who received the stick appeared to cry tears of joy. “Panger mentioned her and there were a lot of young fans watching us and probably playing hockey because of us,” Tarasenko […]
NHL

