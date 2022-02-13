Wild's Jon Merrill: Delivers assist

Mosinee traveled to Merrill for a non-conference basketball game with sectional seeding implications. Mosinee would strike first with a Davin Stoffel layup. Mosinee would jump out to a 10-5 lead 4 minutes into the game when Merrill would go on a run to lead 19-14 with ten and a half minutes to play in the half. At the ten-minute mark, Trenton Dorn kicks the ball out to Drake Grod for a three. Grod would connect on another three when Keagen Jirschele drives to the paint and gets the defense to collapse on him for a kick out to Grod who knocks down the deep ball, 24-24. Both teams would be tied at 38 each with 0.4 seconds on the clock and 3/4 court to go. Jirschele inbounds the ball to Stoffel who heaves the ball up and banks in the shot, the officials wave off the shot so both teams go into the locker room, tied at the half at 38 all.

MERRILL, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO