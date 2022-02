Nichushkin logged an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Stars. Nichushkin helped out on a Nicolas Aube-Kubel tally in the third period. With three goals and five assists in his last eight games, Nichushkin has been quite productive, though he'll have to keep the magic going in a second-line role after the return of Nathan MacKinnon (nose, concussion). The 26-year-old Nichushkin has 25 points, 85 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-19 rating through 30 appearances overall.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO