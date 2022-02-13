Local athletes shine in the 1A Girl’s Weightlifting State Championships
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Several local weightlifters had podium performances, including three gold medalists at the FHSAA 1A Girl’s Weightlifting State Championships on Saturday.
State Champions:
129 – Altha’s Braeden Smith (350 total)
199 – Bay’s Katerin Zacarias (360 total)
169 Snatch – Freeport’s Sydney Free (130)
Bench and Clean and Jerk Medalists:
101 – 6th: Bozeman’s Gracie Richmond (235 total)
110 – 2nd: Blountstown’s Layla Goins (295 total), 3rd: Altha’s Katie Layfield (260 total)
119 – 3rd: Altha’s Paige Stone (280 total)
129 – 1st: Altha’s Braeden Smith (350 total), 5th: Wewahitchka’s Kaylee Easter (295 total)
139 – 5th: Bozman’s Darci Wicker (295 total)
154 – 4th: Marianna’s Kayla Maddox (340 total)
169 – 2nd: Bay’s Kahlan Gant (350 total), 3rd: Freeport’s Sydni Free (325 total)
199 – 1st: Bay’s Katerin Zacarias (360 total), 4th: Altha’s Gracie Marshall (325 total)
UNL – 3rd: Marianna’s Kelis Garrett (385 total)
Snatch Medalists:
101 – 3rd: Bozeman’s Gracie Richmond (85)
119 – 3rd: Chipley’s Ansleigh Steele (100)
129: – 4th: Bozeman’s Lauren Breen (105)
139 – 5th: Wewahitchka’s Katelyn Kemp (115)
154 – 2nd: Marianna’s Kayla Maddox (125), 4th: North Bay Haven’s Brittany Elizando (115), 6th: North Bay Haven’s Cali Fitzgerald (110)
169 – 1st: Freeport’s Sydni Free (130), 2nd: Bay’s Kahlan Gant (125)
169 – 1st: Freeport's Sydni Free (130), 2nd: Bay's Kahlan Gant (125)

UNL – 2nd: Marianna's Kelis Garrett (130)
