Masker inches closer to record as Arnold advances to regional finals

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boy’s soccer team defeated Matanzas 5-0 at home Saturday night to advance to the 5A regional finals.

Senior Braden Masker scored two goals in the match, putting him at 36 on the season, just one goal shy of tying Arnold’s single-season record.

The Marlins improved to 20-1-1 and will host Gulf Breeze in the regional finals on Wednesday, February 16.

