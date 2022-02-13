ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Masker inches closer to record as Arnold advances to regional finals

By Sam Granville
 1 day ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boy’s soccer team defeated Matanzas 5-0 at home Saturday night to advance to the 5A regional finals.

Senior Braden Masker scored two goals in the match, putting him at 36 on the season, just one goal shy of tying Arnold’s single-season record.

The Marlins improved to 20-1-1 and will host Gulf Breeze in the regional finals on Wednesday, February 16.

Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47

Jeremy Giambi, who played outfielder and first baseman, played for the Oakland Athletics from 2000-2002. In his five-year career he also played for the Kansas City Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox.
