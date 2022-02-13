ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary J. Blige is done with drama . . . for now

By By Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES — When Mary J. Blige turned 50 last year, the best birthday present she received didn’t come from a friend or a colleague or a member of her family.

“Man, the best present was the one I got me,” the R&amp;B star says with a laugh, recalling a lavish trip to Turks and Caicos that she documented with a series of striking swimsuit photos that quickly went viral online. “I remember I was just playing music all day long — ‘Alright’ by Kendrick [Lamar] — and me and my girlfriends were bouncing and dancing and having a good time.

“But really I was just happy that I made it to 50. I cried happy tears.”

A course of self care after an extended rough patch — that’s the story of Blige’s poignant new album, “Good Morning Gorgeous,” her first since the finalization of her lengthy and painful divorce from record producer Kendu Isaacs, to whom she was married for a decade and a half.

In 2005, Blige — dubbed the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul in the early ‘90s thanks to her tender yet street-smart work with Sean “Puffy” Combs — scored a No. 1 radio smash and three Grammy Awards with “Be Without You,” which celebrates the flowering of a romance. By 2017, the singer was on the stage at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys party, telling the crowd of music-biz insiders that she was “going through some horrible stuff right now.”

On “Good Morning Gorgeous” — released two days before she’s set to play the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Lamar — Blige takes stock of the damage, then seeks to move past it in songs that set her gloriously rough-cut singing against lushly detailed R&amp;B arrangements.

“My intention was to build myself up out of this very dark, negative place,” she says over Zoom during a break from Super Bowl rehearsals. “Strengthen myself. Say these affirmations to myself to get to a place where I believed something good and beautiful was in me.

“It was a process of healing — of trying to get free from something.”

Yet as much as Blige is looking inward in her new music, the key to her appeal has always been her ability to let listeners in.

“Mary doesn’t have followers or fans — she has believers,” says Kevin Liles, the longtime hip-hop executive who signed Blige to his label 300 Entertainment to release “Good Morning Gorgeous.” Liles and the singer have known each other for decades; he helped organize her classic mid-’90s duet with Method Man, “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By.”

In his view, “You don’t just listen to Mary. She’s an experience. You better sit down, get that tissue box, have a drink, whatever you need, ‘cause it’s gonna bring up some s— of your own.”

The emotional realism in Blige’s music marked her as a pioneer when she emerged with unflinching hip-hop-soul records like “Real Love” and the title track from 1994’s acclaimed “My Life” album, which flipped a sample from Roy Ayers’ “Everybody Loves the Sunshine” into a mournful account of hard times. Blige was singing about her life the way rappers were rapping about theirs; the music had an edge that distinguished it from the polished, aspirational love songs of the ’80s. It also made her seem relatable even as the hits piled up.

“Especially in the African American community, I was just Mary,” she says. “I was their homegirl, their friend, their sister in their head.”

Today, examining the drama in one’s life — using it as the raw material for art — is a natural approach for younger R&amp;B acts like Jazmine Sullivan and Summer Walker, whose producer London on da Track helmed a song on “Good Morning Gorgeous.” Other collaborators on the album include H.E.R., who plays guitar on the title track; Usher, who duets with Blige in the throbbing “Need Love”; and Anderson .Paak, who co-wrote several cuts and co-produced “Love Without the Heartbreak,” in which Blige performs a kind of edit on a broken relationship.

“I would start at the part where we made love,” she sings, “I would take out the part when you gave up.”

In an email, Paak said that Blige had pushed him to “make something with urgency” but noted that their time in the studio wasn’t all business: “Mary’s a great DJ. Some days we just partied to her playlist and drank wine.” (Like a true friend, he specified that they’d enjoyed Sun Goddess, a line of Italian wines Blige introduced in 2020.)

LAYING THE GROUNDWORK

Blige is proud of having laid the groundwork for the generation after hers. “It’s a blessing that I’ve been a blessing to people like that,” she says. But she’s quick to point out that, for her, pulling from real trauma — she’s spoken in the past about experiencing abuse — was less an artistic choice than a matter of instinct.

“There was no other way to do it than to just be honest,” she says. “And I had to do it in order to breathe, to live another day. It was to save my life.”

After Blige’s Dr. Dre-produced “Family Affair” topped the Hot 100 in 2001, the singer says some in the record industry attempted to steer her away from her signature style toward something slicker.

“As a Black woman in the music business, they were always trying to force you to do what pop culture was doing,” she says. “That was mainly white America, although they call it ‘mainstream.’ They wanted me to do things that I knew wasn’t gonna work for me. I’d try it, and every time I tried, I failed.”

Asked which records she’s referring to, Blige says, “I don’t really want to say. I don’t want to do that. But it was a couple of songs that came out that were like, ‘I knew I shouldn’t have done that.’”

Something else Blige doesn’t want to get into specifics on: what exactly Sunday’s halftime performance will look like. She does allow that it was Dre and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine (whom she calls “one of my really close friends”) who asked her to be a part of the show and that her role is “much bigger” than the one she played in the 2001 Super Bowl halftime, which also featured Aerosmith, ‘N Sync, Britney Spears and Nelly.

“I remember … being there,” she recounts of that Frankenstein-like spectacle. “I think Steven Tyler and I sang a little something?”

Blige calls Dre and Snoop “family forever” and says Dre’s 1992 “The Chronic” — a landmark of Southern California culture that came out just as a rivalry between East Coast and West Coast hip-hop was taking shape — resonated with her, even as a proud New Yorker.

Looking beyond the Super Bowl, Blige — who lives these days in New Jersey — says she “definitely” has plans to do another movie after her Oscar-nominated turn in 2017’s “Mudbound” and her portrayal of Dinah Washington in last year’s Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect.” She also has a handful of festival dates scheduled next month.

And what are her thoughts on dating now that she’s officially single? “I mean, I’m not out here trying to make something happen,” she says, laughing. “Just working and enjoying where I am right now. Not trying to force anything or force anybody in my life. I don’t know when the time’s ever gonna come again to be tied down.

“I don’t need to pick anything else. Last thing I picked was a disaster.”

POPSUGAR

Mary J. Blige's Mirrored Thigh-High Boots Just Won the Super Bowl

Mary J. Blige outshined the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday during a star-studded performance at the 2022 Super Bowl in Inglewood, CA. As the Cincinnati Bengals and LA Rams took a moment to regroup during halftime, Blige, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg hit the field for a history-making halftime show that left fans shouting for more. While belting out a medley of hip-hop hits, Blige sparkled from head to toe in a custom white Peter Dundas outfit covered in a shimmering leopard-print design.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
New Jersey State
Sporting News

Who is Mary J. Blige? Age, net worth, hometown & more to know about Super Bowl halftime performer

Everyone step aside. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is coming through. Mary J. Blige is set to join Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar on Sunday at SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl 56 halftime show. The five music legends have combined for a total of 43 Grammy Awards and produced numerous hit songs, so they are expected to deliver stellar performances when the Bengals and Rams head to their locker rooms.
FOOTBALL
1051thebounce.com

Suge Knight Said Jay-Z Was Once Taped Up & Robbed In L.A.

An old interview has resurfaced of Suge Knight claiming that Jay-Z was taped up and robbed during a visit to L.A back in the ’90s. The interview took place in 2002 on Last Call with Carson Daly and a few years following his 1999 collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. Suge claims that Dre and Snoop assured Jay that he would be in good hands when he touched down in Los Angeles due to their affiliations, but the Death Row co-founder says things went south.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Eminem Kneels Despite Reported NFL Denial

Eminem kneeled during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday night in Los Angeles, despite reportedly being told not to. After performing "Lose Yourself" during the medley of hip-hop hits orchestrated by Dr. Dre, Eminem held a kneeling position next to Dre as he played a white piano. The kneel was seen as a show of support for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who kneeled during performances of the National Anthem before games in the 2016 season to protest police brutality and racial inequality.
NFL
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Addresses Ex-Wife In New Grand Theft Auto Song Featuring Eminem

Yesterday, Dr. Dre officially released the 6 songs he made for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on all streaming platforms as singles. On “Gospel” featuring Eminem, the Beats mogul seemingly addresses his ex-wife’s divorce settlement. The 56-year-old mega producer, rhymes, “N***a like me still...
NFL
The Independent

Halftime Review: Dre, Snoop and friends deliver epic show

Dr. Dre & Co. took the weight of the hip-hop culture on the Super Bowl stage, shouldered the pressure from skeptics and delivered a strong halftime show to prove that edgy rap can work at the world’s biggest sporting events.All it took was hip-hop’s most controversial figures — and one knee taken by music’s most prominent white rapper.Dre, Snoop Dogg Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar were headliners along with 50 Cent as a special guest at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. Their collective performance is one of the best since Beyoncé and Bruno Mars’...
NFL
NBC Sports

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2022? Performer this year, average length, time, date, how to watch Rams vs. Bengals

Super Bowl LVI is just one day away and this year’s pregame entertainment including the performance of the national anthem is set. Grammy Award-nominated country music artist Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem ahead of kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Super Bowl 2022 will take place on Sunday, February 13 on NBC and Peacock.
NFL
Glamour

Mary J. Blige Won the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The queen of hip-hop soul Mary J. Blige played quarterback for an evening, anchoring a team of musicians who pulled off a very fun Super Bowl halftime show. Taking the field mid-game, the Grammy Award-winning singer performed hits “Family Affair” and “No More Drama” in a stunning white two-piece set with mirror leopard print embellishments and matching boots. The icon also joined fellow hip-hop and rap stars Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Eminem for a rousing rendition of Dr. Dre's “Still DRE.” Still, we can't help but agree with one user who wrote, “Damn. Mary J. Blige just came out and said, ‘Actually, this is MY halftime show.’"
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Invites Fans To Party At His L.A. Mansion As Part Of 'Bacc On Death Row' NFT

After teasing a snippet of “Bacc On Death Row” featuring Nas, in addition to his recent ownership moves, Snoop Dogg is branching out into the world of cryptocurrency. On Thursday (February 9), Snoop Dogg launched his Bacc On Death Row NFT project with blockchain gaming company Gala Games, which includes his 17-track B.O.D.R album. The NFT has been released as a one-of-a-kind digital “Stash Box” is available for purchase via Gala Games.
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg & Eminem Bring Out 50 Cent For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Los Angeles, CA – Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar descended on the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday (February 13) as they took the stage for the historic Pepsi Halftime Show. With the L.A. Rams leading the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 following an...
NFL
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

LL COOL J Reveals Classic Dr. Dre '2001' Song Was Originally Made For Him

Arriving seven long years after the release of his blockbuster debut album The Chronic, 2001 put Dr. Dre back on top of the rap game while modernizing his signature G-Funk sound, solidifying his status as Hip Hop’s preeminent sonic perfectionist. Co-produced by Mel-Man, the 6x platinum-certified album spawned a...
CELEBRITIES
