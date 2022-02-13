ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Drew Peterson’s career night lifts short-handed USC to win over UCLA

By Adam Grosbard
Pasadena Star-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Drew Peterson has always been an initiator for the USC offense, but late in the second half against crosstown rival UCLA, the senior guard waved his teammates away. He felt he had a mismatch against Bruin forward Cody Riley and wanted to go one-on-one. A...

www.pasadenastarnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

UCLA basketball: Mick Cronin, Bruins players speak on inability to contain Drew Peterson in 67-64 loss at USC

UCLA lost for the third time in four games and remained winless in the Mick Cronin era against USC, as the Bruins fell for the fifth straight time to the rival Trojans by a score of 67-63 Saturday night at the Galen Center. The No. 12 Bruins (17-5, 9-4) could not stop Trojans guard Drew Peterson, as he went for 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds playing without Isaiah Mobley, who missed the game due to concussion-like symptoms.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Huron Daily Tribune

Peterson's double-double leads No. 21 USC past No. 12 UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson considered himself a defensive liability for most of his college career at Southern California. His confidence on offense had been shaken in the past week by two poor performances. Peterson shook off those doubts and asserted himself at both ends of the court...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CalSportsReport

Pac-12 Basketball Notes: USC Owns UCLA; Arizona Rules the Conference

We pose three questions this week to start things off:. ---Question No. 1: How has USC’s Andy Enfield become the king of L.A.?. USC’s 67-64 victory over UCLA on Saturday was the Trojans’ fifth straight win over the Bruins, even though the Bruins had a better conference record than USC, excluding the games against each other, in all three of the seasons included in the run.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Peterson
Person
Andy Enfield
Person
Isaiah Mobley
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Boogie Ellis
Person
Tyger Campbell
gophersports.com

Curry Adds Career Night in 76-70 Win Over Penn State

MINNEAPOLIS - Sixth-year senior Eric Curry scored a career-high 22 points, Payton Willis scored 13 of his 18 in the second half and Minnesota beat Penn State 76-70 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Willis made 3 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 10 assists...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Bruins#Pac 12
Pasadena Star-News

Glendora girls basketball holds off Covina in Division 2AA playoff opener

COVINA – The goal for the Glendora girls basketball team and head coach Adam Nunemaker heading into the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2AA playoffs against Covina was simple: Limit Colts guard Miranda Morales. The Tartans understood the assignment and held the junior guard to just...
GLENDORA, CA
Pasadena Star-News

Ducks unlikely to host All-Star Game until OC Vibe project is complete

ANAHEIM — The Ducks are among a handful of teams that haven’t hosted an NHL All-Star Game, a fact that’s not likely to change until well after the 95-acre OC Vibe development at Honda Center is completed sometime after its target date of 2024, new team president Aaron Teats said Friday.
NHL
247Sports

Rapid Recap: USC beats Bruins for fifth straight time

The Galen Center was filled to its brim Saturday night in the first rivalry matchup with fans in attendance since March 2020. It was an electric atmosphere, but with USC down four and at risk of losing against its crosstown rivals for the first time since 2019, everyone settled down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Andy Enfield press conference after USC's latest win over No. 12 UCLA

USC head coach Andy Enfield talks after the Trojans defeated No. 12 UCLA, 67-64, at a sold out Galen Center despite No. 21 USC not having its best player, Isaiah Mobley. The Trojans improve to 21-4 on the season and move into second place in the Pac-12 with a 10-4 conference mark. USC's victory is the fifth straight in the Crosstown Showdown rivalry against the Bruins, giving Enfield an unblemished 5-0 record against Mick Cronin in the matchup.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
cougcenter.com

WSU drops stunner to ASU, 58-55

ASU (8-15, 4-9 in Pac-12) gifted WSU (14-9, 7-5) a final possession down three with 4.7 seconds left, but the Cougs couldn’t inbound the ball cleanly and Noah Williams heaved the ball down court and right into the hands of a Luther Muhammad, who dribbled out the clock and silenced Beasley Coliseum.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Stanford Daily

Defense propels women’s basketball over Colorado

No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (21-3, 12-0 Pac-12) overcame a first-half deficit to defeat Colorado (16-7, 5-7 Pac-12) 63-46 on Sunday at Maples Pavilion. With this victory over the Buffaloes, the Cardinal extended their winning streak to 13 games. Offensive miscues hurt both teams early in the contest, and...
STANFORD, CA
Addicted To Quack

Women’s Basketball Game Recap: Ducks Drop The Home Game To The Beavers, 62-68

Oregon Ducks (16-8, 9-4 Pac-12) Lose At Home To Oregon State Beavers (12-9, 5-6 Pac-12) Despite an inspired defensive effort for much of the game, the Ducks could not support their game with any kind of consistency in making baskets. Oregon opened the game well enough, tying the game at 14-14 at the end of the first period. Even so, the warning flags were there - unlike Friday’s game, the Ducks were having difficulty containing Talia von Oelhoffen. For the most part, von Oelhoffen moved as she pleased in the first half, garnering 10 points in the first quarter and 9 points in the second. Oregon, however, had a miserable showing in the 2nd quarter, only scoring 8 points on 17.6% shooting. The Ducks did not score in the last 4:27 of the half, which allowed the Beavers to tear open a 13-0 run going into halftime. A game that was manageable had turned into a 10-point deficit, and the Ducks went into the locker room down 22-32.
EUGENE, OR
uclabruins.com

No. 3 UCLA Stuns No. 1 USC, 11-10

SAN DIEGO -- No. 3 UCLA (15-0) used a strong third period and some late game-winning heroics to upset No. 1 USC (7-1), 11-10, on Sunday night to win the Triton Invitational. The Bruins improved to 53-36 all-time against the Trojans. UCLA now has the longest active winning streak in the nation at 15 games. California is second with 12, dating back to last year.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy