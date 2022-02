ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — No doubles point? No problem. UNM uncharacteristically lose the doubles point and went down 2-0 in the match, but races through the rest of singles play to win 5-2 and improve to 5-1 on the season. The 5-1 mark is UNM’s best start since also starting 5-1 in the 2015 season. The loss dropped New Mexico State to 0-8 on the year.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO