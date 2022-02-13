ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Peterson’s career night lifts short-handed USC to win over UCLA

By Adam Grosbard
Riverside Press Enterprise
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Drew Peterson has always been an initiator for the USC offense, but late in the second half against crosstown rival UCLA, the senior guard waved his teammates away. He felt he had a mismatch against Bruin forward Cody Riley and wanted to go one-on-one. A...

abc17news.com

Peterson’s double-double leads No. 21 USC past No. 12 UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson had his first double-double of the season with a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 21 Southern California to a 67-64 win over No. 12 UCLA. Petersen also had five blocks as the Trojans picked up their fifth straight rivalry win despite being without leading scorer Isaiah Mobley for the second straight game because of concussion-like symptoms. The Bruins nearly forced overtime with a late push in the final 41 seconds after being down by eight points, but Tyga Campbell’s desperation 3-pointer went off the back of the rim as time expired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA basketball: Mick Cronin, Bruins players speak on inability to contain Drew Peterson in 67-64 loss at USC

UCLA lost for the third time in four games and remained winless in the Mick Cronin era against USC, as the Bruins fell for the fifth straight time to the rival Trojans by a score of 67-63 Saturday night at the Galen Center. The No. 12 Bruins (17-5, 9-4) could not stop Trojans guard Drew Peterson, as he went for 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds playing without Isaiah Mobley, who missed the game due to concussion-like symptoms.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Drew Peterson’s Career Game Leads Mobley-Less Trojans To Huge Win

Isaiah Mobley is in concussion protocol and was unable to play. If you knew before the tip that Boogie Ellis would also not score, I’m confident that no one would have expected Andy Enfield’s Trojans to win their fifth straight over the Bruins and move Enfield’s record to 5-0 against Mick Cronin. If that was your thought process, you weren’t expecting a monster game by Drew Peterson who played like a first team All American. Peterson scored 27 points, making 9-13 shots, 4-5 from three, and 5-6 from the line. His 12 rebounds were a game high, as were his 5 blocks, and he added 4 assists.
BASKETBALL
CalSportsReport

Pac-12 Basketball Notes: USC Owns UCLA; Arizona Rules the Conference

We pose three questions this week to start things off:. ---Question No. 1: How has USC’s Andy Enfield become the king of L.A.?. USC’s 67-64 victory over UCLA on Saturday was the Trojans’ fifth straight win over the Bruins, even though the Bruins had a better conference record than USC, excluding the games against each other, in all three of the seasons included in the run.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Drew Peterson
Andy Enfield
Isaiah Mobley
Johnny Juzang
Boogie Ellis
Tyger Campbell
Riverside Press Enterprise

247Sports

