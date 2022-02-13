Drew Peterson’s career night lifts short-handed USC to win over UCLA

The UCLA men’s basketball team appeared to find its footing again, at least somewhat, earlier this week when the Bruins went to Palo Alto and defeated Stanford rather easily on Tuesday night. That win was needed by a Bruin team that, while not reeling, was certainly coming off two emotionally draining losses to the Arizona schools last week. The loss to Arizona State, coming at the end of three overtimes, really changed the outlook on the regular season for the Bruins. That one loss probably inexorably dented the chances of the Bruins winning the Pac-12 Conference regular season title, as well as raised some questions nationally about just how good the Bruins really are and what their ceiling might be.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO