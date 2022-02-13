PREP SOCCER: West Point Warriors, Lady Warriors compete at weekend tournaments

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Both of West Point’s varsity soccer squads were in action this weekend, looking to find their rhythm at this early point in the season. The Warriors competed at the Sand Mountain Classic, finishing 1-2 at the event with a win over New Hope and losses to Lincoln and Hokes Bluff. Meanwhile in Montgomery, the Lady Warriors were competing at this year’s Montgomery Classic. They finished with a mark of 1-2 as well, defeating Park Crossing 9-0 and dropping matchups against Stanhope and Booker T. Washington.

Warriors Head Coach Jacob Brown is proud of the way his team held up against some good competition this weekend and looks forward to seeing them continue to grow as the season progresses.

“The boys played hard against solid opponents and were in every game. They managed to beat their section opponent 2-1, who they lost to 7-0 last year which is a significant improvement,” Brown said. “I am extremely proud of them for what they are doing and what I believe they will accomplish.”

Omar Segundo and Josh Shannon each posted a goal and an assist for the Warriors over the weekend and Jacob Bencze scored a goal of his own. For the Lady Warriors, Kyli Armstead led the way with four goals and Evelyn Guevara scored three. Amelia Ward finished with two goals and Hope Lee, Kali King and Kaedince Cagle each scored a goal as well.

West Point will be back on the field Monday night on the road against East Lawrence.

