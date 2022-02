HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's hockey team was defeated by Brown, 3-2, in ECAC Hockey and Ivy League action on Friday evening at Thompson Arena. Dartmouth falls to 3-17-3, 2-12-2, while Brown improves to 6-16-1, 6-10-1. The Big Green are now 0-6-1 in Ivy League play this season. The Bears move to 5-5. Sean Chisholm scored his sixth goal of the season while Jeff Losurdo scored his fifth. Tanner Palocsik now has the team-lead in assists after getting his ninth of the season tonight.

HANOVER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO