Isaiah Mobley is in concussion protocol and was unable to play. If you knew before the tip that Boogie Ellis would also not score, I’m confident that no one would have expected Andy Enfield’s Trojans to win their fifth straight over the Bruins and move Enfield’s record to 5-0 against Mick Cronin. If that was your thought process, you weren’t expecting a monster game by Drew Peterson who played like a first team All American. Peterson scored 27 points, making 9-13 shots, 4-5 from three, and 5-6 from the line. His 12 rebounds were a game high, as were his 5 blocks, and he added 4 assists.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO