Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

VITALS: The Heat and Nets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-93, win in Brooklyn on 10/27 and has currently won three-straight against the Nets in Miami. The Heat are 76-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 35-32 in road games ... Duncan Robinson has connected on 690 three-point field goals this season, just 10 short from 700. Robinson has played in 213 career NBA games. The fastest player in NBA history to make their 700th three-point field goal is Buddy Hield in his 269th game ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out. Tyler Herro (knee) and Caleb Martin (foot) are probable.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO