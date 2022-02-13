ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Continues February Streak With Win Against Georgia Tech

By Kris Wright
 1 day ago

The Virginia basketball team's 63-53 win against Georgia Tech on Saturday may not have been a perfect 40-minute performance, but it was a perfect reminder of the program's consistency. The 10-point victory gave UVA a 10th ACC win for the 10th straight season. The Cavaliers have also...

Gardner leads the way as Virginia downs Yellow Jackets, 63-53

Virginia forward Jayden Gardner put on a show Saturday, leading the Cavaliers to a 63-53 win over Georgia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena, the team’s fourth-straight victory. The Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 ACC), who won their ninth in a row — and 17th in the last 19 meetings — against the Yellow Jackets (10-14, 3-10), got a game-high 26 points to go along with 7 rebounds from Gardner, while holding steady in the conference race with five regular-season games to play.
New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
Gardner powers Virginia to 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Jayden Gardner scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots to propel Virginia to a 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech. Gardner sank 10 of 19 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws to help the Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth straight […]
Syracuse, Va. Tech carry winning streaks into clash

Virginia Tech and Syracuse have risen from the dead in the ACC standings, as both teams are riding four-game winning streaks heading into Saturday's clash in Blacksburg, Va. The Hokies (14-10, 6-7 ACC) have followed a 2-6 stretch by posting victories against Florida State, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh (twice) over the last two weeks. The hot streak has been particularly impressive because it directly followed a heart-breaking loss to Miami on a half-court heave at the buzzer -- a defeat that dropped the Hokies to 2-7 in league play.
Not me

I couldn’t make it to Blacksburg last night. I did attend the dual at moss. Hoping to make it to Charlottesville on Friday. I’m up in the nova area.
Instant Juice: Syracuse 59, Virginia Tech 71

A quick take on Syracuse’s tough-to-swallow 71-59 loss to Virginia Tech Saturday night, in front of a raucous sellout crowd at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.:. WHAT HAPPENED: In a battle of hot teams who each had won an ACC-best four straight games heading into the matchup, Syracuse (13-12,7-7) fell behind 39-29 at halftime and made a furious comeback that came up short. SU tied the game at 54-54 with 6:53 to play, before Virginia Tech finished with a 17-5 run to pull away and end the ‘Cuse winning streak. SU got cold late from three-point shooting distance going 1-for-11 down the stretch, and only scored those five points over the final 6:53 of the game. Buddy Boeheim was the game’s high-scorer with 21 points, and Joe Girard with 16 were the only SU players in double-figures in a losing cause.
Syracuse basketball's win streak ends on the road at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Justyn Mutts posted the second triple-double in Virginia Tech history as the Hokies posted a 71-59 win over Syracuse on Saturday. Mutts had 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Buddy Boeheim pulled Syracuse even at 54-54 with just under seven minutes to play but Virginia...
Not just WV

Replacing 24 cupcakes a year with Pac 12 Big 10 matchups. Eliminating boring mandatory repetitive conference matchups with more rilvalry games and primetime games. Remember Big 10 and Pac were previously getting paid for 9 conference games vs ACC 8. The ACC figured out 8 + 2 is better than 9. This is a huge difference in content then what we currently have.
I mean - I try not to be "that guy"

We don't even get a mention on the ESPN Women's Basketball page and we beat a top 15 team. I am sure if we fall to UNC (Please oh Please beat UNC) - it'll be right front-and-center.
Virginia Basketball Double Bonus: Duke

Notice: Only variables should be passed by reference in /data/www/sportswar.com/wp-content/plugins/sportswar-core/amember/amember.php on line 125. The Virginia basketball team has rolled into February with a three-game winning streak. That included a pair of huge wins against teams ahead of the Hoos in the standings. They took down Miami on Saturday and Duke on Monday for the pair of victories. That means the Double Bonus is back for a double dip.
Gonzaga back at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wyoming enters poll

Gonzaga has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, while Providence climbed into the top 10 and Wyoming earned its first ranking in more than seven years. Mark Few’s Bulldogs earned 56 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to swap positions with Auburn,...
Baylor went on to win the championship last year, right?

Okay, Nationally ranked GT #11 gets SMACKED by unranked Virginia Tech -- jonnyhawk 02/10/2022 10:38PM. Voters might remember last season's fast start and collapse ** -- MDHokie79 02/11/2022 12:02PM. Looks like all of the starters were there and played similar minutes except -- jonnyhawk 02/10/2022 11:45PM. Thanks. That makes sense....
This dual is all about ACC/NCAA seeding.

Still think we should have insisted this take place in Blacksburg -- EDGEMAN 02/12/2022 06:18AM. ACC Wrestling, State, and VT can’t afford to cancel this dual. -- VTDante 02/12/2022 1:43PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Georgia Tech Finishes Road Week at Virginia

Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 4 p.m. ET | Charlottesville, Va. | John Paul Jones Arena. Play-by-Play: Doug Sherman | Analyst: Chris Spatola. Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan | XM 380, SiriusXM app 970 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn.
Justyn Mutts’s Triple-Double Leads Virginia Tech In Win Over Syracuse

Back in October at the ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young called Justyn Mutts a difference maker. The fifth-year senior from Millville, N.J. has been crucial to the Hokies’ success this season. Through 24 games, Mutts averaged 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
No. 7 Virginia Tech Outmuscles No. 21 North Carolina On Senior Night

Following the final buzzer in his 8-2 decision victory over North Carolina’s No. 21 Joe Heilmann, Virginia Tech wrestler Korbin Myers, No. 5 in the country, took off his headgear, shook hands and walked off the mat. He saluted the crowd and gave a few light taps on his chest before waving one last time towards the stands.
