NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Playing for the third straight day, the Boston University men's tennis team fell at Yale, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs (4-2) had to prevail in a tiebreaker for the doubles point but then claimed all six singles points in straight sets to defeat the Terriers (0-5). FreshmanDion Loutas and sophomore Jose Maria Robalino led BU with a 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles. Sophomore Jonah Dickson and freshman Gabe Brown came up just short in the tiebreaker for a 7-6 loss in the No. 2 slot after Yale posted a 6-2 win at line 1.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO