Senator Mary Kunesh: “We’ve carried this baby for 102 years, and it is time that we deliver for Minnesota.”. …Backers of the Equal Rights Amendment at the State Capitol who claim that still-controversial measure is now part of the U-S Constitution despite court cases and ongoing debate in Congress. There’s a hearing in the Minnesota House Tuesday on a bill to align state laws with the E-R-A, and backers say Minnesota should have its own Equal Rights Amendment in its constitution. Senate Republicans haven’t commented.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO