Scott Morrison has said he is “devastated” by failing to deliver the religious discrimination legislation but declared he would rather lay down the attempt than see the protections compromised. He confirmed the legislation is dead for this term – the government will not attempt to revisit it in budget week. The Prime Minister abandoned the package, which also involved change to the sex discrimination act, after five Liberal defectors combined with Labor and crossbenchers to amend it in the House of Representatives to protect transgender students at religious schools. The five – Trent Zimmerman, Dave Sharma, Fiona Martin, Katie Allen, and Bridget Archer...

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO