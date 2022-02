Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Vancouver Canucks by a score of 3-2. It was a game they could have and probably should have won. How good are the Toronto Maple Leafs? Consider that the last time the Maple Leafs lost back-to-back games in regulation was during the first month of the season. On October 22, 23, and 25 the team lost three straight games in regulation times. They hadn’t lost two in a row in regulation since then – until tonight. That’s good.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO