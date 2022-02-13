ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia gives 4% of Aramco worth $80B to sovereign fund

By JON GAMBRELL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDO6c_0eD5mxrl00
Saudi Arabia Aramco FILE - Saudi stock market officials watch the stock market screen displaying Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco after the debut of Aramco's initial public offering on the Riyadh's stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2019. Saudi Arabia said Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, it will transfer 4% of its stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to its state investment fund, a nearly $80 billion infusion of cash as it tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File) (Amr Nabil)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will transfer 4% of the stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to a sovereign wealth fund, an infusion valued at nearly $80 billion as the kingdom tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy.

The announcement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency comes as the oil firm is valued at just under $2 trillion and as oil trades above $90 a barrel — its highest level since 2014.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the assertive son of King Salman, made the decision to transfer the stock, the state media report said. It will go to the Public Investment Fund, the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, which has been Prince Mohammed's vehicle to invest in everything from Uber to British soccer team Newcastle United. The fund also is part of the prince's Neom project along the Red Sea coast.

“His Highness added that the transfer of these shares is part of the kingdom’s long-term strategy aimed at supporting the restructuring of the national economy,” the report said. That will include creating private-sector jobs in the kingdom, it added.

Saudi Arabia has reaped the benefits of a spike in oil prices after the coronavirus pandemic crashed prices at one point into negative territory, but it also sees the growing worldwide concern over climate change being fueled by burning fossil fuels. Prince Mohammed's plans hope to see that oil wealth pay to create jobs for the kingdom's youth to pivot away from oil over time.

The Public Investment Fund also has invested in the electric car manufacturer Lucid Motors Inc. of Newark, California.

The fund did not immediately acknowledge what its plans for the stock would be and did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service last week said the fund's assets had grown to $412 billion in 2020, up from $152 billion in 2015.

The kingdom remains the largest shareholder in the firm with some 94% of the company. The Saudi Arabian Oil Co. long has served as both the main economic engine in the kingdom and the main source of funds for its ruling Al Saud royal family.

Saudi Arabia offered a sliver of shares of the oil firm on Riyadh's Tadawul stock market in 2019. That listing made Aramco one of the world's most-valued companies alongside Apple and Microsoft.

Aramco stock closed slightly down Sunday to 37.05 Saudi riyals, or $9.87, a share.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UAE energy minister says infrastructure well-protected against attacks

CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that infrastructure in the UAE was well-protected against attacks and that the country had diversified its electricity infrastructure and has spare capacity. In recent weeks, the Iran-aligned Houthis have waged an unprecedented string of largely failed missiles...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

ESL Gaming Acquired by Saudi Company for $1 Billion

Esports tournament organizer ESL Gaming was recently purchased for $1 billion by Saudi-backed Savvy Gaming Group. In this episode of "The Gaming Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Jan. 31, Motley Fool analysts Jon Quast and Clay Bruning discuss why Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund might want a piece of the esports industry.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
OilPrice.com

The Significance Of Saudi Arabia’s New Venture Capital Fund

During LEAP, a technology conference held in Riyadh, Saudi Aramco unveiled the launch of a $1 billion venture capital fund. This new fund will focus on the development of next-generation technologies and new business models, a clear sign that the country is aggressively pursuing Vision 2030. Other investments were announced...
MIDDLE EAST
aithority.com

Aramco And Sutherland Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Design, Develop And Implement Digital Infrastructure In Saudi Arabia

The MoU – focused on IoT-as-a-Service and Digital Business Services – expected to create more than 50,000 new jobs in the Kingdom. Sutherland, the digital transformation company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) to collaborate on designing, developing and implementing digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, boosting the local economy by creating over 50,000 jobs.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aramco#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Ap#Saudi Press Agency#British#Newcastle United#Lucid Motors Inc
luxurylaunches.com

From a McDonald’s worker to a crypto billionaire – Meet Chinese crypto king Zhao Changpeng. He hosts lavish parties in his Dubai mansion and was once the richest person in Asia.

Zhao Changpeng used to do odd jobs to support his family. But that was before he became a cryptocurrency king. On January 10, he was worth US$96 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index, making him the world’s 14th richest person and the richest in Asia above India’s Mukesh Ambani.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan visits the UAE for first time in a decade

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, state media said, on the first such visit since 2013 as the two countries mend ties strained by years of animosity in a pivot toward economic partnership. Erdogan was greeted by the Gulf...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

HSBC names Lim as CEO of Hong Kong business

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) said on Monday it has appointed Luanne Lim as the chief executive officer of its Hong Kong business, its biggest market, as the Asia-focussed bank looks to expand its investment across the region. Lim was named the interim chief executive in September and...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo Teams up With Thought Machine in Digital Push

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's biggest lender Intesa Sanpaolo has picked Thought Machine to power a new digital bank it is setting up and will also invest in the British banking software provider, Intesa said on Monday. Under a four-year strategy it unveiled on Feb. 4, Intesa said it would launch Isybank,...
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Japan's Kirin to withdraw from its Myanmar brewery venture

BANGKOK — (AP) — Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings said Monday it has decided to withdraw from its joint venture in Myanmar. Kirin, owner of the San Miguel, Fat Tire and Lion brands, said its board made the decision to “urgently terminate” the partnership with Myanma Economic Holdings Plc, a military-affiliated company, after finding it would be difficult to quickly end the venture in the way Kirin wanted to.
ECONOMY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
55K+
Followers
93K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy