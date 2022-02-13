ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Two Springdale teachers get Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

By Will Moclair
 1 day ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching is the highest honors a grade school teacher can get for science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer science.

To have two teachers in one district get this award, Springdale Public School says it exemplifies its teachers’ energy to the classroom every day.

After having been nominated, the teachers say going through a year-long application process, and now actually having received this prestigious honor.

It’s a career moment for both of them.

“Of course, exciting and overwhelming, still trying to take it all in and that we were chosen as the winners. This doesn’t just speak about who I am as a teacher, but it speaks about who we are as a district,” says 4th-grade teacher Lindsay Hall.

“I feel like this just validates everything that I do in the classroom. After 23 years of teaching, it just feels like yeah, this is something that I will always remember in my career of teaching,” says 5th-grade teacher Lisa Taylor

Hall adds that every day she preaches to her students that you can do anything you set your mind to, and when she was going through the process for this award, that was the mindset she held herself to every day.

