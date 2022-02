One more time – with feeling. In their second meeting in three days with the Dallas Mavericks, and their fourth and final clash of the regular season, the Clippers got more physical on defense and on the boards. That, and a late-fourth-quarter flourish from Reggie Jackson to push them over the top, allowing them to wrestle a 99-97 win away from Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO