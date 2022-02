Scottie Scheffler won his maiden PGA Tour title after beating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the WM Phoenix Open.The 25-year-old made four birdies in five holes during the fourth round but missed an opportunity on his final hole to win the title in the usual fashion.He finished with a score of 67 to go four under for the day - level on 16 under alongside Cantlay - before he sealed a win in the play-off with a 25-foot birdie on the third hole.“Patrick (Cantlay) is obviously a phenomenal player and I knew one of us was going to have...

GOLF ・ 3 HOURS AGO