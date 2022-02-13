ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia gives 4% of Aramco worth $80B to sovereign fund

By Jon Gambrell 
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will transfer 4% of the stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to a sovereign wealth fund, an infusion valued at nearly $80 billion as the kingdom tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy. The announcement on the state-run...

