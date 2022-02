The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into Vancouver for the first game this year between these two Canadian teams. Toronto is safely in a 3rd place spot in the Atlantic division, but they’re coming off of a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday, ending their win streak at six games. Vancouver is looking to defend home ice in the last leg of their mini three-game homestand, after losing to the New York Islanders 6-3 at home on Wednesday. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Canucks prediction and pick.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO