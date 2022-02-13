Manor manhandles Dinwiddie 74-30

Yes, Brunswick Academy looked superb in beating Amelia Academy, but no autographs please after its 60-14 victory in Virginia girls basketball on February 12. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.

