ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinwiddie County, VA

Manor manhandles Dinwiddie 74-30

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbBkk_0eD5kkqo00

Manor rolled past Dinwiddie for a comfortable 74-30 victory in a Virginia boys basketball matchup.

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Mechanicsville routs Armstrong 65-22

Mechanicsville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Armstrong with an all-around effort during this 65-22 victory in Virginia girls basketball on February 12. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
Henrico Citizen

Just a bit better; Jamestown slips past Bruton 66-64

Jamestown knocked off Bruton 66-64 during this Virginia boys high school basketball game. Jamestown got the better of the final-quarter scoring 66-64 to finish the game in style. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results...
JAMESTOWN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Cosby clips Western Branch in tight victory 48-44

Cosby poked just enough holes in Western Branch’s defense to garner a taut 48-44 victory in a Virginia girls basketball matchup. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Winning recipe: Richmond Collegiate broils Norfolk Academy 55-44

Richmond Collegiate handed Norfolk Academy a tough 55-44 loss in Virginia boys basketball on February 12. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Local
Virginia Basketball
County
Dinwiddie County, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Dinwiddie County, VA
Education
Henrico Citizen

Richmond Christian School survives taut tilt with Fuqua 43-34

Richmond Christian School broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Fuqua 43-34 in Virginia girls basketball on February 11. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Walsingham engulfs Peninsula Catholic in flames 75-8

Walsingham left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Peninsula Catholic 75-8 in Virginia girls basketball action on February 11. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Charlottesville pulls python act on Goochland 62-12

Charlottesville controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 62-12 victory over Goochland in a Virginia girls basketball matchup on February 11. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Henrico Citizen

Brunswick Academy paints near-perfect picture in win over Amelia Academy 60-14

Yes, Brunswick Academy looked superb in beating Amelia Academy, but no autographs please after its 60-14 victory in Virginia girls basketball on February 12. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Highschool
Henrico Citizen

Caroline earns solid win over James Monroe 72-57

Riding a wave of production, Caroline dunked James Monroe 72-57 in Virginia boys basketball action on February 11. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

St. Christopher’s denies Fork Union Military’s challenge 86-67

St. Christopher’s tipped and eventually toppled Fork Union Military 86-67 in Virginia boys basketball on February 11. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy