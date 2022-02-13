Benedictine wins tense tussle with Catholic – Va Beach 61-52

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke went searching for their second consecutive win, after defeating Lynchburg on Wednesday night, when they welcomed Eastern Mennonite to the Cregger Center. Roanoke took a three-point lead into the second quarter but a 9-0 run by the Royals would see the visitors in front, 37-30 at the half. Trailing by five in the final period, Roanoke raised their defensive effort and would hold the Royals to just two fourth quarter points as the Maroons used a 17-2 final frame to rally for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win, 62-52. Other ODAC women’s scores from Saturday:

