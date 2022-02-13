ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spoiler: Major Title Changes Hands At NWA PowerrrTrip

By Gisberto Guzzo
 1 day ago

A major title has changed hands at the NWA PowerrrTrip tapings. It was just over one week ago when the National Wrestling Alliance announced that Trevor Murdoch would defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Matt...

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Ronda Rousey and Goldberg appear

Ronda Rousey and Bill Goldberg are on world championship pursuits at WrestleMania and Elimination Chamber, respectively. Rousey and Goldberg will both make appearances on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. The 2022 women's Royal...
Wrestling World

A relative of Roman Reigns joins WWE

In the recent and past history of WWE, there has been a Samoan family that more than any other has brought the best and most renowned athletes of that specific geographic context to the rings of the McMahon-owned federation, with the Anoa'i always bringing in their family name is high, a bit like the Hars in Canada or the Guerreros in Mexico.
SPOILER: Title Change At WWE SmackDown Taping

Sami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping for next week’s show saw Zayn capture the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn had been the #1 contender since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match on the December 24 SmackDown episode. This...
Sami Zayn captures WWE Intercontinental Championship at SmackDown tapings

On February 11, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion during tapings for next week’s show. WWE tweeted about the moment late Friday evening. “Breaking: New Champion crowed at Smackdown taping in New Orleans, Louisiana,” the promotion posted across social media. Zayn and Nakamura...
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Women's title match, Rousey and Goldberg appear

The show-closing angle of last night's SmackDown set the stage for a tag team match at the Elimination Chamber. In last night's main event, Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. Sonya Deville then taunted Naomi after the match. Naomi started to beat down Deville but was attacked by Charlotte.
Spoiler: Big News From Tonight's WWE SmackDown Taping For Next Friday

Sami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping for next week’s show saw Zayn capture the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn had been the #1 contender since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match on the December 24 SmackDown episode. This...
WWE Reveals a New Champion has Been Crowned at SmackDown Taping

WWE will be holding their next event, the Elimination Chamber, in Saudi Arabia next week, and because of that WWE taped next week's episode of SmackDown tonight in New Orleans. In a surprising move, WWE just spoiled one of the match results for that episode, revealing that they've crowned a new Intercontinental Champion. The match, which was promoted during tonight's episode was between current Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, and now WWE has revealed that Zayn defeated Nakamura to become the new Intercontinental Champion. No other details were given but social media will likely start to have some clips of the match sooner than later.
Rob Van Dam was ready to return to WWE

Rob Van Dam has earned a whopping 21 overall titles across ECW, WWE and TNA, as well as being a three-time world champion. The 51-year-old from Battle Creek is also known as 'The Franchise of ECW', of which he was the point man from the late 1990s until the company's bankruptcy.
Randy Orton Fell To The Floor Laughing At WWE Royal Rumble Error With Shane McMahon; More On Shane

Fightful has learned more about some of the issues surrounding Shane McMahon and the Royal Rumble, that led to him being on the outs with WWE. Fightful spoke with several people close to the WWE Royal Rumble match who uncovered some of the logic behind Shane McMahon's pitches, or lack thereof. Several sources have indicated that Shane McMahon specifically wanted to go on in a spot that would highlight him, with one even mentioning that he pitched the number one spot. However, we're told that Vince McMahon personally came along and said that he'd be making changes to the match and wouldn't be doing much of what Shane laid out.
Women's Tag Team Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Another match has been made official for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. Last Friday night on SmackDown after announcing that she would be challenging Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, Ronda Rousey was forced to defend herself against Sonya Deville after the WWE Official tried to attack her. Flair left the ring unscathed while Deville was treated to an armbar.
Confirmed Matches For Next Week's WWE SmackDown

The February 18 WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX was taped on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. WWE taped the episode a week early because they will be traveling to Saudi Arabia. You can click here for full spoilers from Friday’s...
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (2/14)

The final RAW before WWE Elimination Chamber will take place tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This episode will air on SYFY network. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight’s RAW- -Brock Lesnar delivers final message before Elimination Chamber. -Lita stops by RAW on her way to...
Mickie James Says Nick Khan Apologized To Her For Trash Bag Incident

Mickie James made good with another WWE executive. Following Mickie James' release from WWE in April 2021, she was infamously sent a trash bag full of her belongings. Mickie detailed the incident and revealed Vince McMahon apologized to her for what happened. Mickie returned to WWE for a cameo appearance in the women's Royal Rumble.
Major Changes Made To WWE Raw After Royal Rumble, Original Plans; More Production Notes

WWE Raw went through some heavy changes again for January 31. The last revision wasn't handed out until shortly before the show Monday night, and had a change to that, even. Montez Ford was scheduled to face Dolph Ziggler, at least until higher ups were smartened up by numerous people to the fact that his teammate Angelo Dawkins is from Cincinnati, where the show was held.
WWE Has No Creative Plans For Mustafa Ali, Details On His WWE Contract

Mustafa Ali asked for his WWE release publicly a couple of weeks ago, which Fightful has learned WWE doesn't intend to grant. Fightful learned via WWE sources that the term "value" was used in reasoning behind keeping Mustafa Ali under contract. He's not been brought back to TV since an argument with Vince McMahon over creative direction. Despite those two things, as of now, we're told there are no working plans in creative for Mustafa Ali, which could certainly change at any moment.
