ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Walker carries Colorado late, rallies past Utah, 81-76

Norwalk Hour
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jabari Walker scored 11 straight Colorado points in the final five minutes to push his team into the lead and Tristan da Silva added four straight free throws as the Buffaloes held off Utah for an 81-76 win on Saturday night. Rollie Worster's trey...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
TUCSON, AZ
KEYT

No. 2 Stanford rides defense to 91-64 win over Utah

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull and Haley Jones each scored 15 points and No. 2 Stanford pulled away in the second half for a 91-64 win over Utah. Cameron Brink had 10 points and seven rebounds and moved into the school’s top 10 for career blocks as Stanford extended its conference winning streak to 26 games. Stanford hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 77 points since the end of the 2019-20 season. Gianna Kneepkens and Peyton McFarland scored 12 points apiece for Utah, which had won four straight.
STANFORD, CA
utahutes.com

Utah Defeats Minnesota, 4-0; Improve to 9-0

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women's tennis program continued its school-record start on Sunday afternoon as they remained undefeated following a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Gophers. With the win, Utah improved to 9-0 on the season. This weekend at the George S. Eccles Tennis Center featured three...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Arizona Daily Wildcat

No. 6 Arizona WBB bounces back and beats rival ASU 62-58 at home

On Helena Pueyo's birthday, the Arizona women's basketball team beat rival ASU 62-58 at home in McKale Center on Sunday, Feb. 13. In the first quarter, Arizona looked more put together offensively and defensively than on Friday. ASU came out strong but was met by Arizona for a competitive quarter. Bendu Yeaney led the team with 5 points.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
abc17news.com

McGusty, Wong rally Miami past Wake Forest 76-72

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Kameron McGusty scored 22 points and Isaiah Wong added 20, combining for 24 in the second half to rally Miami to a 76-72 win over Wake Forest. Wong had a pair of free throws to break a tie at 67 with 2:45 to go and McGusty followed with a 3-pointer with 90 seconds remaining. Alondes Williams made a layup for the Demon Deacons but McGusty answered that for a 74-69 lead with 45 seconds left. Williams quickly responded with a three-point play but Wong nailed the clutch jumper to restore the two-possession game as the Hurricanes ran the clock down to 11 seconds. Williams scored 25 points to lead Wake Forest.
WAKE FOREST, NC
thednvr.com

3 takeaways from Colorado’s 81-76 win over Utah

BOULDER — The Buffs got another one. The Colorado Buffaloes beat the Utah Utes 81-76 Saturday night at the CU Events Center. The win improves Colorado’s record to 7-7 in Pac-12 play and 15-9 overall. The Buffs are currently tied with Stanford for seventh place. Colorado has now won back-to-back games after losing five of six. Here’s what we learned:…
BOULDER, CO
abc17news.com

Gaines carries Siena past Rider 76-75 in OT

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Anthony Gaines recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds and his two free throws with six seconds left in overtime was enough to lift Siena past Rider 76-75 on Sunday. Mervin James led the Broncs with 15 points.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Ap#Buffaloes#Pac 12
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Utah at Colorado odds, picks and prediction

The Utah Utes (9-15, 2-12 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (14-9, 6-7) clash in a Saturday conference battle in Boulder, Colo. The contest at the CU Events Center is slated to tip off at 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Utah vs. Colorado odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
BOULDER, CO
KXLY

Cougars go cold again, drop game to ASU

PULLMAN, Wash. — With just three seconds left in the game, Noah Williams inbound pass was intercepted by Arizona State’s Luther Muhammad to seal the game for the Sun Devils and giving Washington State their second straight loss. The Cougars had yet another miserable night shooting from the...
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Iowan

Iowa Heartlanders fall to Utah Grizzlies, 5-2, after late rally

The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Utah Grizzlies for the second consecutive game on Friday, 5-2, at Xtream Arena. Although the Heartlanders fell to the Grizzlies, 5-4, in overtime on Wednesday night, Iowa could still keep up its three-game home points streak. The Heartlanders lost that streak on Friday. While...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hebervalleyradio.com

Schofield leads Dixie State past Grand Canyon 61-60

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Dixie State narrowly beat Grand Canyon 61-60/ Schofield converted a three-point play with 17 seconds remaining to cap the scoring. Holland Woods missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. Dancell Leter had 15 points for Dixie State (12-13, 5-7 Western Athletic Conference). Woods had 11 points and six rebounds for the Antelopes (17-6, 7-4). Gabe McGlothan added 11 points. Taeshon Cherry had 10 points.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Pellington's career night not enough, No. 6 Arizona's WBB loses to ASU 81-77

Despite a career-high 30 points from Shaina Pellington, ASU beat the No. 6 Arizona women's basketball team on Friday, Feb. 11, in Tempe. The first quarter was a back and forth battle between Arizona and ASU. ASU started the scoring but Pellington helped keep the game close as Arizona struggled to finish shots around the rim.
TEMPE, AZ
gostanford.com

Card Beats Beavers in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Freshman Harrison Ingram had 16 points, a career-high nine assists and six rebounds, Spencer Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds and Stanford beat Oregon State 76-65 on Saturday night. Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points and Maxime Raynaud added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting for Stanford...
CORVALLIS, OR
utahutes.com

#3 Utah Gymnastics Comes Up Short At #11 California

BERKELEY, Calif. – No. 3-ranked Utah Gymnastics suffered its first loss of the season Saturday night, falling to the No. 11-ranked California Golden Bears 197.525-197.275 at Haas Pavilion. Utah's first conference loss since the 2019 season moved the Utes to a 7-1 record overall and 3-1 mark in Pac-12 play.
BERKELEY, CA
CUBuffs.com

Buffs Rally To Sink Utah At Home

BOULDER — Colorado's Jabari Walker recorded his 12th double-double of the season Saturday, helping fuel a big second-half comeback as the Buffaloes rallied to take an 81-76 win over Utah at the CU Events Center. Tad Boyle's Buffs won their second in a row to improve to 15-9 overall...
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Comeback kids: Jabari Walker leads late surge as CU Buffs top Utah

It certainly didn’t unfold they way the Colorado Buffaloes would have preferred. Yet at this point of the season any league victory, particularly in another hard-fought, comeback decision, is one the Buffaloes gladly will take. CU trailed for much of the contest on Saturday but made the plays down...
COLLEGE SPORTS
jackcentral.org

NAU drops contested game against Montana State, 83-77, without Rasheed

NAU’s women’s basketball took a tough loss to the Montana State Bobcats, 83-77, in a game where the Lumberjacks had to play without its most dominant player. Before the game, graduate forward Khiarica Rasheed was declared out with an illness. NAU’s leading scorer (11.7 points per game) and rebounder (6.7 rebounds per game), Rasheed provides leadership in aspects of the game that the Lumberjacks were lacking last time they played the Bobcats on Jan. 20.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy