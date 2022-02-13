Niskayuna Co-op keeps mask requirement for shoppers

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Stephanie Harris of Schenectady leaves the Co-op in Niskayuna, where mask mandates are still in effect, on Friday.

As shoppers neared the entrance to the Niskayuna Co-op Saturday afternoon, they quickly slipped on face coverings.

While many businesses across New York State are now leaving masking up to the customer, the Niskayuna Co-op is still requiring shoppers to wear one.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, the health and safety of our team and community has been our No. 1 priority,” said Shannon Risley, the general manager. “Schenectady County is still considered a high-transmission-rate county, and CDC recommends that all people mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.”

This past Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the mask mandate was lifted.

The Co-op’s decision to keep masks differs from that of other local grocery stores including Price Chopper and nearby ShopRite.

“Masks will be optional for customers and teammates in every area of our New York stores, save for the consultation rooms adjacent to our pharmacies,” said Mona Golub, the vice president for public relations and consumer and marketing service. “Given that our consultation rooms are considered healthcare settings and the administration of vaccinations is a healthcare service, masks will continue to be required for teammates and guests when inside a consultation room or when providing/receiving a vaccination.”

She said they will continue to provide masks as needed.

ShopRite is not requiring its customers to wear masks, but employees will continue to wear them, said Brian Lowe, a spokesperson for ShopRite.

Customers entering the Co-op didn’t mind still having to wear the mask though.

“I think it’s great,” said John Collins, a Niskayuna resident who shops at the Co-op several times a week. “I believe in using an abundance of caution.”

He said the store should only stop the mask requirement when the transmission rates are lower.

Niskayuna resident Kathleen Gallo was also in favor of keeping the mask requirement.

“There’s been too many ups and downs,” she said.

She said until they have curbed all the variants, people should keep masking up.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and make a determination based on the data,” Risley said.

