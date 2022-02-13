ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga over No. 22 Saint Mary's 75-58

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help No. 2 Gonzaga beat No. 22 Saint Mary's 75-58 on Saturday night and win its 14th straight. Julian Strawther hit a pair of 3-pointers in the closing minutes to choke off a Saint...

