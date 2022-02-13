Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga over No. 22 Saint Mary's 75-58

SAN LUIS OBISPO – Sophomore forward Brantly Stevenson’s three-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining in regulation helped the Cal Poly men’s basketball program complete a final-minute, nine-point comeback Thursday evening against CSUN as the Mustangs forced overtime before the Matadors forced a second one and ultimately prevailed, 83-78. Junior forward Alimamy Koroma finished with a team leading 20 points for Cal Poly (5-16, 1-8), which trailed CSUN (6-16, 2-7), 58-49, with 61 seconds remaining. After freshman guard Julien Franklin sank two free throw attempts, Cal Poly forced one of CSUN’s 15 turnovers before sophomore guard Kobe Sanders knocked down one of his four three-pointers to cut the deficit to 58-54 with 11 seconds to play.
