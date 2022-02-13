Runnin’ Utes Can’t Contain Buffaloes’ Comeback

Utes’ lacrosse traveled to Burlington over the weekend to take on No. 17 Vermont in what would be their first win of the season. The team is now 1-1 on the year and their first victory came in a spectacular fashion. It came down to the wire with the goal to win it being scored with just under 1:30 left in the game to give the Utes an 11-10 lead. This was also Andrew McMinn’s first win as head coach for the Utes.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 17 HOURS AGO