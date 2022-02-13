ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runnin’ Utes Can’t Contain Buffaloes’ Comeback

By Ethan Pearce
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Utah men’s basketball team dropped a close contest on the road against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night. Utah led for a large majority of this game, but fell to a huge Jabari Walker performance to close this game out for Colorado. Walker had 22...

