Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets...

1. Tell me if you’ve heard this one before. The Miami HEAT let a shorthanded and understaffed team hang around for about a half and then decided to kick the defensive into fifth gear in the third quarter. This was a 64-58 games at the break. Five minutes of game-time later, it was 80-61. That’s a 16-3 run to open the third. And just three games after having one of the best third quarters in franchise history when they outscored Charlotte by 27. If you’ve been watching basketball for any length of time, that’s not something to be taken for granted. The best teams are those that can adjust at the break and put those adjustments into immediate play. The HEAT, with another 27-18 third tonight, are one of those best teams.
