Twitter reacts to Tai Tuivasa's stunning KO of Derrick Lewis at UFC 271

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Tau Tuivasa registered the biggest win of his career Saturday when he entered enemy territory to upset Derrick Lewis in the UFC 271 co-main event.

Tuivasa (15-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) extended his winning streak to five fights with a second-round knockout win over Lewis (26-8 MMA in 17-7 UFC) in the heavyweight bout. Not only did “Bam Bam” get the job done, but he did it in his opponent’s home town at Toyota Center in Houston.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Tuivasa’s victory over Lewis at UFC 271.

MySanAntonio

Derrick Lewis suffers another crushing hometown defeat at UFC 271

The Derrick Lewis-Tai Tuivasa meeting at UFC 271 promised to bring fireworks, and it certainly did, but Tuivasa delivered the final boom. The Australian heavyweight knocked out Lewis with a huge elbow to the jaw early in the second round in front of his hometown crowd at Toyota Center on Saturday night.
MMA Fighting

UFC 271 results: Tai Tuivasa faceplants Derrick Lewis with walkoff knockout in the second round

Tai Tuivasa will surely drink a whole lot of shoeys after picking up the biggest win of his career in the UFC 271 co-main event. The Australian heavyweight got into an old fashioned slugfest with Derrick Lewis on Saturday night, which usually doesn’t bode well for the opponents facing “The Black Beast.” Fortune favored the bold in this case, however, after Tuivasa connected with a crushing elbow strike on the feet that sent Lewis crashing face first down to the canvas.
Bloody Elbow

UFC 271 bonuses: Tuivasa and Cannonier take POTN with exciting finishes

The Toyota Center in Houston, TX was home to a great evening of fights at UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2. The card saw two (T)KOs, four submissions and eight decisions, including two split-decisions. POTN: Tuivasa, Cannonier. FOTN: Silva de Andrade vs. Morozov. Tonight’s early action opened with Maxim Grishin...
bjpenndotcom

Dana White praises Derrick Lewis following his knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa: “He’s been a lot of fun to have in our heavyweight division”

UFC President Dana White is showing support for Derrick Lewis after “The Black Beast” was knocked out by Tai Tuivasa. In the co-main event of UFC 271, Lewis and “Bam Bam” mixed it up inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The heavyweight slugfest lived up to its billing. While both men dabbled in the grappling department, they weren’t afraid to trade leather as expected.
bjpenndotcom

UFC 271: ‘Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2’ Live Results And Highlights

The Octagon returns to Houston for tonight’s UFC 271 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2. Adesanya (21-1 MMA) and Whittaker (23-5 MMA) are set to clash for the second time this evening with the promotions coveted middleweight title up for grabs. Israel...
CBS Sports

UFC 271 fight fallout: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier, options for Tai Tuivasa to consider as next foe

UFC 271 wrapped up on Saturday night with the reaffirmation that Israel Adesanya is the best middleweight in the world. The champion beat beating a game Robert Whittaker by decision in their rematch atop the card. Meanwhile, Jared Cannonier emphatically stamped his place as the UFC middleweight championship title challenger by elbowing Derrick Brunson into another dimension.
MMA Fighting

UFC 271 bonuses: Jared Cannonier, Tai Tuivasa earn Performance of the Night honors

Four bonuses were handed out at UFC 271, and main card combatants Tai Tuivasa and Jared Cannonier were big winners. Tuivasa and Cannonier both captured “Performance of the Night” bonuses, earning extra checks of $50,000, for wins on the ESPN+ pay-per-view at Toyota Center in Houston. Tuivasa delivered...
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley shares his predictions for Saturday’s UFC 271 main card fights

Sean O’Malley has taken to Instagram to share his predictions for the main card fights at UFC 271 tomorrow night, February 12th in Houston, Texas. Israel Adesanya (21-1 MMA) vs. Robert Whittaker (24-5 MMA) is featured at the UFC 271 main event and is perhaps one of the most anticipated rematches in recent memory. Whittaker, will try to take back the belt Adesanya won from him in October 2019 at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia. Whittaker lost by KO in the 2nd round at UFC 243 and seeks to change history this weekend by defeating ‘The Last Stylebender‘.
411mania.com

411’s UFC 271 Report: Adesanya Retains

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET) Andrei Arlovski (246 lbs.) vs. Jared Vanderaa (265 lbs.) #12 Roxanne Modafferi (126 lbs.) vs. #15 Casey O’Neill (125.5 lbs.) Kyler Phillips (136 lbs.) vs. Marcelo Rojo (136 lbs.) Fabio Cherant (206 lbs.) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204 lbs.) Ronnie Lawrence (136 lbs.) vs....
MMAmania.com

UFC 271 bonuses: Tuivasa leads $50K winners with faceplant KO

Israel Adesanya delivered the goods yet again last night (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, when “Last Stylebender” out-pointed Robert Whittaker for a unanimous decision win and his fourth-straight middleweight title defense (watch highlights here).
MMAmania.com

UFC 271 start time, full fight card details | Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the pay-per-view (PPV) market later TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) as UFC 271 is set to go down from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Headlining the ESPN+-streamed event will be a middleweight championship rematch between current division king, Israel Adesanya, and ex-titleholder, Robert Whittaker. In the co-main event, Derrick Lewis will once again compete in front of his hometown crowd when he takes on fellow heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa.
