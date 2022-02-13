Twitter reacts to Tai Tuivasa's stunning KO of Derrick Lewis at UFC 271

Tau Tuivasa registered the biggest win of his career Saturday when he entered enemy territory to upset Derrick Lewis in the UFC 271 co-main event.

Tuivasa (15-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) extended his winning streak to five fights with a second-round knockout win over Lewis (26-8 MMA in 17-7 UFC) in the heavyweight bout. Not only did “Bam Bam” get the job done, but he did it in his opponent’s home town at Toyota Center in Houston.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Tuivasa’s victory over Lewis at UFC 271.

