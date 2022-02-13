Astrograph

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Set your sights on what’s important to you, and don’t look back. Lift barriers and embrace what life has to offer. Don’t wait for someone to beat you to the punch. Don’t miss an opportunity. PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)...

TODAY.com

February horoscopes: See what the stars have in store for you this month

February will be a month of desire and lust — right on time for Valentine’s Day. The new moon occurs in Aquarius on Feb. 1, which gives us the opportunity to break free of the constraints that are holding us back. Mercury ends its planetary moonwalk in Capricorn on Feb. 3. Venus and Mars align in Capricorn on Feb. 12, making it an ideal day for romantic endeavors. Pluto in Capricorn makes a transformative and fated connection with the Nodes of Destiny on Feb. 14. The full moon in Leo heightens our passions on Feb. 16. Jupiter in Pieces and Uranus in Taurus open our minds to new possibilities on Feb. 17. The sun swims into Pisces on Feb. 18, adding creativity and sentimentality.
orlandoweekly.com

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Feb. 9-15

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Actor Leelee Sobieski was mourning her romantic adventures — or rather the lack of romantic adventures. She said, "If only I could find a guy who wasn't in his 70s to talk to me about white cranes, I'd be madly in love." The good news is that Sobieski knows precisely what she wants, and it's not all that complicated. The bad news is that there are few men near her own age (38) who enjoy discussing the fine points of the endangered bird species known as the white crane. I bring her predicament to your attention, Aquarius, in the hope that you'll be inspired to be as exact and lucid as she is in identifying what you want — even as you cheat just a bit in the direction of wanting what is actually available.
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts A Full Moon & A Liiiittle Chaos

Hello, lover! Your weekly horoscope for January 17-23 2022 has arrived. While we’re still reeling from Mercury going into retrograde last week, we have a lot of planetary movement going on this week that will keep all of us on our toes. It all starts on Monday with the first full moon of 2022. The wolf moon in Cancer makes us all a little extra sensitive. Try to embrace your vulnerability rather than run from it. While Mercury and Venus are retrograde, Uranus goes direct in Taurus on Tuesday. While we usually celebrate the end of a retrograde, Uranus going direct...
New York Post

February 2022 monthly horoscopes predict one of the happiest periods of the year

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) Get ready for a month that will ignite your heart, Aries. Right at the top of February, a new moon in your social sector arrives on the first. A burst of fun will be calling your name and you will likely spend time with many close friends in the weeks ahead. Now would also be an excellent time to expand your network or even try your hand at online dating, if single.
qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Your batteries should be fully recharged by now, making you more than eager to get back into the swing of things full time. Try to stay focused so that you don’t dissipate your energies. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) You’re eager to...
Elite Daily

Your Weekly Horoscope Definitely Isn’t Sugarcoating The Truth

You’ve gone through so many changes lately and you might feel completely exhausted. Last week, Mercury retrograde came to an end, and although you have every reason to celebrate, you’re still getting used to the energetic shift. After all, Mercury won’t be out of the slow and foggy post-retrograde shadow until Feb. 23. You also embraced a sobering and serious new moon in Aquarius last week. This new moon put a lot of pressure on you, thanks to Saturn’s heavy-handed influence. Keep going, because our February 7, 2022 weekly horoscope is encouraging you to overcome the odds. The battle may not be over yet, but you’re ready to take back your power.
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Kicks Off With A Majorly Impactful New Moon

Your weekly horoscope for January 31-February 6, 2022 is here—and a new month is almost upon us! This week opens with the New Moon in Aquarius. While it may be an awkward one in that it straddles two months, this new moon is, as always, the perfect opportunity to set your intentions for the upcoming month. Given Aquarius’ association with associates, the collective might benefit from contemplating the connections they’d like to make in February. Beyond the new moon, we’ll also being seeing the long-awaited end to Mercury retrograde on Thursday. However, before you jump for joy, keep in mind that we’re not out...
Elite Daily

The Past, Present, And Future Are Intersecting In Your Weekly Horoscope

Ever since the new year began, the energy has been listless and slow, to say the least. There may have been times it felt like walking through Jell-o. Mercury and Venus have been retrograding at the same time, bringing you back in touch with your past and laying down obstacles rather than clearing pathways. There may still be unfinished business to tend to before you can truly move forward, so be patient. Luckily, the energy is beginning to shift in your January 24, 2022 weekly horoscope, so make sure your seatbelt is fastened.
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 9-15)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): "Real love is a pilgrimage," declared author Anita Brookner. "It happens when there is no strategy, but it is very rare because most people are strategists." That's the bad news, Aries. The good news is that you have more potential than ever before to free your love of strategic maneuvering and manipulation. For the foreseeable future, I invite you to drop all romantic agendas and simply make yourself extra receptive to love's teachings. Are you ready to learn what you don't even realize you need to know?
Glam.com

2022 Horoscopes: What The New Year Has In Store Based On Your Zodiac Sign

While astrology has been around since biblical times, it’s been given a resurgence thanks to social media. With countless accounts dedicated to delivering invaluable foresight about the future to information-hungry users scrolling for a glimmer of hope, astrology is finally regaining the spotlight. If you’re new to the game and need a bit of a refresher, astrology is the art and science of studying where the planets, the sun, the moon and the stars are at a given time to provide an informed explanation of what is going on in the world.
SFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 2/09/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Careful with that quip because what sounds clever in the moment may cost you later on. Sound bites can bite back. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Your idea of what sells is hobbling your creativity. Tune out what you think people want and tune into your natural instincts.
StyleCaster

Sagittarius, Your February Horoscope Involves A Few Money Moves

You’re chatting up a storm this month, Sagittarius! As your Sagittarius February 2022 horoscope begins, you may feel the urge to learn new things and engage in stimulating discourse. After all, a new moon will light up your third house of communication on February 1, encouraging you to embrace the exchange of meaningful information and analyze the concepts that captivate you. However, as the Aquarius sun joins forces with Saturn on February 4, you may struggle to connect with your ability to express yourself and speak your mind. Remember—there’s no such thing as a stupid question. You may start feeling a...
StyleCaster

Dream Big! Your February Horoscope Has You Reaching For The Stars

It’s no secret that 2022 has been kind of disappointing so far. After all, we’ve been dealing with both Venus *and* Mercury retrograde, so it only makes sense. But you shouldn’t take it to heart, because your February 2022 horoscope is here and things are finally starting to look up! Embrace what Aquarius season has to teach you, because this visionary, slightly eccentric air sign is all about building a stronger future. This month has so much potential, and you’re ready to hit the ground running. On February 1, a new moon in Aquarius will rise, guiding you toward innovation and...
Spectator

Ranking Your Zodiac Signs

I’m ranking the zodiac signs from best to worst based on my experience. For more information about astrology and birth charts, check this out. Aries are very passionate about the world around them. Most Aries are known for keeping it real… sometimes a little too real. On the downside, why do y’all always feel the need to be first or be the best at something? Chill.
Villanovan

Your Villanovan Horoscopes Of The Week

Aries: In a world full of people who care too much, you are never afraid to be yourself, which is going to be helpful. Don’t get frustrated when some friends around you succumb to being anything but themselves for the sake of something seemingly unimportant. Find the people that are going to match your unique energy, and don’t get too caught up in those who won’t.
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 10, 202

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you’re in a practical frame of mind, especially about making plans. You will ponder opportunities and think about your long-term goals. Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced if you have the chance, because they might help you.
Elite Daily

Your Weekly Horoscope Is All About Aquarius Season, So Let Your Freak Flag Fly

The sun is in Aquarius, which is tapping into your ability to set a new trend, strengthen your social circle, and start a revolutionary movement. This community-oriented zodiac sign is not about the “I” but the “we”, because Aquarius knows there’s no tomorrow without togetherness. Your January 31, 2022 weekly horoscope is all about embracing everything this fixed air sign wants to show you.
fragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: February 7 - February 13

The keyword for this week is "distortion." Dis means 'apart' and -tortion comes from 'torque' meaning 'twist.' The first part of the week will engage you in shaking your feet feeling free and happy. The second part brings new perspectives on things that are slipping out of territorialism of one or another kind (Pluto Mercury Conjunction).
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Feb. 9

Today’s Birthday (02/09/22) Catch a shooting star this year. Disciplined backstage efforts allow high performance. Teamwork provides shared gain this winter, before domestic renovations beautify your spring surroundings. Surmount a professional challenge next summer, before autumn accomplishments launch your career. Follow where your heart leads. To get the advantage,...
