Middle East

Alert: Saudi Arabia says it will transfer 4% of stock in oil giant Aramco, valued nearly $80 billion, to state investment fund

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 1 day ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) —

www.myjournalcourier.com

AFP

$80 billion in Aramco shares moved to Saudi sovereign fund

Saudi Arabia has moved four percent of Aramco shares worth $80 billion in the world's biggest oil exporter to the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, authorities said on Sunday. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, announced the move as part of efforts to recalibrate the oil-dominated economy. The transfer is also the latest sign that Saudi Arabia wants to open up the oil giant and "crown jewel" of the Saudi economy, the Arab world's largest. The "transfer of four percent of Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF)... is part of the kingdom's long-term strategy to support the restructuring of its economy," the crown prince was quoted as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Dubai committee to weigh in on Emirati billionaire's estate

A special judicial committee has been appointed to weigh in on potential legal disputes over the estate of Emirati billionaire Majid Al Futtaim, seen by many as a key pillar of Dubai s tourism and economic growth. Al Futtaim, whose eponymous company operates more than two dozen malls across the region, rose from working as a bank clerk to creating a $16 billion dollar business empire. He died in December. The Financial Times first reported over the weekend that Dubai’s ruler had appointed the committee amid reports of discord among his 10 heirs. “There is a Special Judicial Committee...
MIDDLE EAST
Citrus County Chronicle

Saudi Arabia gives 4% of Aramco worth $80B to sovereign fund

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will transfer 4% of the stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to a sovereign wealth fund, an infusion valued at nearly $80 billion as the kingdom tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy. The announcement on the state-run...
MIDDLE EAST
worldoil.com

Saudi Arabia's Aramco raises oil prices as crude surges

(Bloomberg) — Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in Asia, the U.S. and Europe after crude’s surge to almost $95 a barrel. State firm Saudi Aramco increased all grades for its main market of Asia in March. The company raised its key Arab Light oil for the region by 60 cents from February to $2.80 per barrel above the benchmark it uses. That was largely in line with traders’ expectations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Computer Weekly

Saudi Arabia to invest billions of dollars in technology and startups

Saudi Arabia is investing $6.4bn in the digital technologies of the future and the tech startups that will harness them. The announcement was made during a major new tech event, known as LEAP, in the Saudi capital Riyadh. Saudi Arabia has an emerging tech sector, with demand for IT rapidly...
BUSINESS
jack1065.com

Saudi Arabia announces $6.4 billion investments in future tech

RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia has launched investments worth $6.4 billion in future technologies, the Saudi minister of communication and information technology said on Tuesday, as the kingdom races to diversify its economy from oil, given fierce regional competition. Wealthy Gulf countries have launched initiatives to boost non-oil growth...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

UAE energy minister says infrastructure well-protected against attacks

CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that infrastructure in the UAE was well-protected against attacks and that the country had diversified its electricity infrastructure and has spare capacity. In recent weeks, the Iran-aligned Houthis have waged an unprecedented string of largely failed missiles...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

ArcelorMittal to invest $250 million in Brazil plant

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Steelmaker ArcelorMittal will invest some 1.3 billion reais ($250.51 million) to expand output at a plant located in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, it said on Thursday. The investments are expected to happen over the next three years, the company said in a statement,...
BUSINESS
TravelPulse

American Makes $200 Million Investment in Brazilian Airline GOL

American Airlines today enhanced its partnership with GOL, making a $200 million investment agreement with Brazil’s largest airline. American receives 22.2 million newly issued preferred shares of GOL stock in a capital increase, increasing its stake in the company to 5.2 percent, American said in a press release. The...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo Teams up With Thought Machine in Digital Push

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's biggest lender Intesa Sanpaolo has picked Thought Machine to power a new digital bank it is setting up and will also invest in the British banking software provider, Intesa said on Monday. Under a four-year strategy it unveiled on Feb. 4, Intesa said it would launch Isybank,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Saudi Arabia turns to drought-surviving saxaul tree for climate defence

UNAIZAH, Saudi Arabia, Feb 14 (Reuters) - As drought ravages the Middle East, Saudi environmental activist Abdullah Abduljabar sees a silver lining for deserts: Saxaul trees produce seeds only as they become drier, opening a window to plant even more in the kingdom's vast wilderness of Qassim. For centuries millions...
ADVOCACY

