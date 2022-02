JACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville State women's tennis team earned its second win of the season, defeating Wallace State 6-1 on Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville, Ala. JSU opened the first home match of the season with a win in doubles, the first of the year. All three doubles pairs earned a win over the visitors. In the No. 1 flight, Carolina Bulatovic and Kennedi Jones defeated the Lions 6-0 to open the match. Dariana Prato and Ella Tuomella clinched the doubles point in the No. 2 flight, winning 6-1. Anna Syrova and Balsen Kaya earned their first doubles win of the season, 6-2, on the No. 3 court.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO