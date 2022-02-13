Board of Trustees Meeting- Public Session

The Accomack County School Board will conduct their regular monthly meeting Tuesday night. The meeting will get underway at 6 pm at Metompkin Elementary School. It is expected that the Board will get an earful during public comments concerning the mask mandate currently in effect in the school system. Several states have already started to pull the mask mandates in schools back. This will be the first meeting of the School Board where public comments will be heard since the mandate was continued in a closed session during the January meeting. At that time, the Omicron variant was peaking resulting in numerous absences among school staff and students. But locally the number of daily test positives has declined rather dramatically over the last three weeks following a worldwide pattern of hitting and declining quickly.

