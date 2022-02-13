Board of Trustees Meeting- Public Session

The Lawrence school board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 at 110 McDonald Drive. Masks are required to attend in person. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel. Key points — the board will:. • Start with a 90-minute budget work session...
The Plemon’s-Stinnett-Phillips (PSP) CISD Board of Trustees appointed West Texas Elementary Principal Shawna Lamb as temporary superintendent of PSPCISD at Friday evening’s special board meeting. PSPCISD will hold another special meeting of the PSPCISD Board of Trustees on Monday, February 14 at 6 p.m. at the PSPCISD Administration Building located at 603 S. Main in Stinnett. The purpose of this special meeting will be to interview Michael R. Lee for the position of interim superintendent and a possible Letter of Agreement with Lee as interim superintendent.
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Community members are advised that public meetings for the City of East Lansing’s boards and commissions will be resuming the week of Feb. 14. Community members are also advised that some public meeting locations are subject to change to allow for enhanced physical distancing. Community members who plan to attend public meetings are encouraged to check the City of East Lansing’s website calendar, www.cityofeastlansing.com/calendar, or posted agendas in the public meeting portal, https://cityofeastlansing.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx, to confirm the meeting location prior to attending a meeting. If planning to attend a meeting, community members are also reminded that masks are required.
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:. Please click this URL to join. https://cambridgema.zoom.us/s/83666658649. +19294362866,,83666658649# US (New York) +13017158592,,83666658649# US (Washington DC) Or join by phone:. Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):. US: +1 929 436 2866 or +1 301 715 8592...
The Seymour Board of Public Works and Safety is scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. Thursday in the George Green Council Chambers at city hall, 301 N. Chestnut St., Seymour. Agenda items include a request from Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana for the use of the sidewalk in front of Bite the Bullet at 101 W. Second St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19; a request for the use of the Walnut Street Parking Lot from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 21 by the Auntie Anne’s pretzel truck and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 24 by Junkyard Barbecue; and a request for the use of the Robertson Mill Parking Lot from 2 to 6 p.m. April 9 by Peace Lutheran Church.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Sardis met on Monday evening, February 7, 2022. The main discussion was on solid waste collection for Sardis. After postponing the decision to review some of the county options, the board voted to move forward with the contract with United Haulers. It will take a couple of months for the waste cans to arrive, so the garbage will continue to be collected by the town until the new cans arrive.
BEDFORD — North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees will hold a public working session Tuesday, Feb.15 at 5:00 p.m.
This session will allow the Board to hear a presentation from NLCS administration and teaching staff regarding the proposed transition of OMS 7th and 8th-grade students to BMS beginning Fall 2022.
Based on feedback...
The Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees will meet in a special session Monday at noon. There are only three agenda items for the board to consider, plus an executive session to discuss resignations, reassignments, or new hires for the school district. A portion of the meeting has been set aside for the public to comment or ask questions. In addition, board members will hear a report from the Long Range Facilities Planning Committee. The board will also hear about changes to the employment of contractual personnel.
On the evening of Wednesday, January 26 the Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees conducted a town hall meeting to discuss the Hemingford Police Department. All Trustees were in attendance with Trustee Lynda Novotny attending though ZOOM. Village of Hemingford Clerk/Administrator Barb Straub, Village Attorney Libby Stobel and six members of the public were in attendance.
Applications Accepted Online and in Person Through February 25. Poudre River Public Library District is seeking motivated and engaged board members who want to make a meaningful impact by serving on its Board of Trustees. The seven-member volunteer Library Board is responsible for governing the district, including guiding its mission, providing policy oversight, and overseeing the budget.
Source: Board Secretary Cheryl Sallis (Information):. Needles, California: The Needles Board of Public Utilities will be having a regular meeting at 4:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 inside the Needles City Council Chambers at 1111 Bailey Avenue near J Street. *** Agenda Packet Information (PDF File Download): ***
The Brownstown Public Library board of trustees plans to meet at 5 p.m. Feb. 15 in the conference room of the library, 120 E. Spring St., Brownstown. The agenda includes a review of reports by Director Sherri May. The meeting is open to the public and press.
Public Notice: January 19th Board of Commissioners and Working Session Meetings Canceled. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners has canceled its meetings for tomorrow (Wednesday, February 2nd) due to anticipated severe winter weather in Washtenaw County and Southeast Michigan. This includes the following meetings:
The Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety members will meet tonight where they will open quotes for two, three-quarter ton pick-up trucks for the Utility Department and consider a street closure request. Other reports from department heads will be given, as necessary. The Plymouth Board of Public Works and...
NORTH WEBSTER — Members of the Tippecanoe Township Advisory Board gathered with Township Trustee Chris Francis on Wednesday evening to conduct its first meeting that didn’t also include the North Webster Fire Department. The newly established Tippecanoe Township Fire Territory met the previous evening prior to the regular meeting of the North Webster Town Council, as previous prescribed. Next month, and in all odd-numbered months, the TTFT will meet prior to the township advisory board’s meeting.
South Bend community members have been invited to attend a School Board meeting on Monday. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on YouTube. The meeting can be watched live by clicking here. Agenda items may be viewed at https://go.boarddocs.com/in/sbcsc/Board.nsf/Public.
The Accomack County School Board will conduct their regular monthly meeting Tuesday night. The meeting will get underway at 6 pm at Metompkin Elementary School. It is expected that the Board will get an earful during public comments concerning the mask mandate currently in effect in the school system. Several states have already started to pull the mask mandates in schools back. This will be the first meeting of the School Board where public comments will be heard since the mandate was continued in a closed session during the January meeting. At that time, the Omicron variant was peaking resulting in numerous absences among school staff and students. But locally the number of daily test positives has declined rather dramatically over the last three weeks following a worldwide pattern of hitting and declining quickly.
A bill that would require the governing body of a school corporation to allow public comment at all regular meetings has been approved by the Senate. Senate Bill 83 would only permit schools to have an electronic meeting instead of an in-person meeting when there is a state of emergency and at least one school in the district is closed due to the emergency.
NAMPA — Nampa School Board Trustee Mike Kipp announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the school district, District Superintendent Paula Kellerer, and Zone 2 trustees on Friday.
“I am stepping down because I am weary (and) tired...due to the toll this service has taken on my family and me,” the letter reads. The resignation was effective on Jan. 31.
“Being in a place where people are very upset...
Comments / 0