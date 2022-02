If you’re looking for the FA Cup TV schedule for fans in the United States, you’ve come to the right place. FOX Sports previously had the US TV and internet rights to the FA Cup through the end of the 2017/18 season. However, ESPN has acquired the US media rights to the FA Cup for the current season. The agreement will bring 79 FA Cup matches – beginning with the First Round in November and running through the Final – exclusively to ESPN+. None of the games are scheduled to be shown on television.

