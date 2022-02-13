ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Berne Union grinds out win over FC to win third straight MSL-Cardinal Division title

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 1 day ago

LANCASTER — There is no question who the leader of the Berne Union girls’ basketball team is.

While Sophia Kline had another workman-like game, totaling 18 points, 17 rebounds and five assists Saturday night against rival Fisher Catholic, the Rockets had someone else step up during a huge moment in the game.

The Irish, who trailed most of the way, kept grinding away and was finally able to take their first lead of the game when Ava Albert drained a 3-pointer with 2:05 remaining to give Fisher Catholic a 29-28 lead.

With the Irish focused on Kline in their two-three zone defense, she received the ball in the high post and was immediately surrounded by three defenders, but she was able to find Baylee Mirgon open in the corner. Mirgon did not hesitate as she took the shot from beyond the arc and drained the 3-pointer to give the Rockets the lead for good with 1:45 left.

Kline would then connect on four consecutive free throws in the final 37 seconds to help secure a hard-fought 35-29 Mid-State League-Cardinal Division victory in front of a huge crowd at Fisher Catholic.

With the win, the Rockets (15-3, 11-1) won their third consecutive outright MSL-Cardinal Division championship. The Irish slipped to 13-5 overall and 6-5 in the league.

For Mirgon, a junior who has started since her freshman year, to take such a huge shot in such a big moment, is something she hasn’t been expected to do because the Rockets have always had other players to score. However, she was coming off a pair of double-digit scoring games, which no doubt helped her confidence.

“When they took the lead, I was a little nervous,” Mirgon said. “I wasn’t hitting anything the whole game, but I just remembered the coaches saying not to think too much and just shoot and when I got the ball, that’s what I did. I was relieved when I made it, but we have to have other people step up because teams are obviously double-and-triple teaming Sophia.”

Another key factor was the fact the Rockets never panicked when the Irish came back to take the lead. Matter of fact, they never flinched and we were able to make the plays they needed to make down the stretch to win the game.

Kline, Mirgon and point guard Abbi Evans have started a ton of games the last three years and Mina Gronbach also has a lot of varsity game experience.

“(Sophia, Baylee and Abbi) have played 70 games as starters and Mina has played just about as much, so it’s nice having that experience out on the floor when things get tight,” Berne Union coach Matt Little said. “There was never any panic. When they took the lead, we just do what we do in that situation. We were able to get a good look and Baylee knocked it down.”

As it turned out, it was the only 3-pointer the Rockets would make the entire game. The Irish, on the other hand, connected on seven threes, but they couldn’t score inside.

“It was a struggle for us inside and we have to be stronger with the ball,” Fisher Catholic coach Ben Bethel said. “This reminded me of a district final game where it is going to be physical. We have to get used to that and be able to handle it.

“We struggled a little bit with their pressure, and I thought in the second half we did a better job. We just made a couple of mental mistakes down the stretch, but overall, I was happy with the way we defended them and with the way we battled throughout the game.”

The Rockets held a huge rebounding edge (34-18), and they forced the Irish into 18 turnovers, and even with all that, Fisher Catholic was able to hang around.

Berne Union led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, 17-13 at halftime and took a 24-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Irish sophomore Voni Bethel quickly tied it up at the beginning of the fourth quarter on a 3-pointers, and after the two teams traded baskets, Albert drained her 3-pointer to give the Irish their first lead.

“For the most part, our defense carried us,” Little said. “We did give up some open threes, but it was a grind it out type of game where every possession was important, and we were able to gut it out in the end.”

Gronbach finished with eight points for the Rockets and Mirgon added five points and four rebounds.

Bethel led the Irish with 12 points, including four 3-pointers, and five rebounds. Albert added eight points and Jayda Dixon chipped in five points.

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Berne Union grinds out win over FC to win third straight MSL-Cardinal Division title

