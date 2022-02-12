Elite analysis - Day 3 in Palatka

Austin Felix had a strong fishing reputation when he qualified for the Bassmaster Elite Series in 2019 via the Eastern Opens. We knew he was a great smallmouth angler and had the skills to do what it takes in clear water, but his skill in the south has shone bright in his three seasons. Felix almost took the Angler of the Year title in 2020 while en route to his Rookie of the Year season. On Day 1 of the 2022 Elite Serie season, Mark Zona dubbed Felix as his pick to win the 2022 AOY title as well. The stats back up that prediction because Felix is truly on a hot streak right now. Brock Mosley was equally on a hot streak from the end of 2020 into the beginning of 2021. Where Mosley maybe left off, Felix picked it up. Since Lake Fork in late April of 2021, he’s fished almost flawless.

