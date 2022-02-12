ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Elite analysis - Day 3 in Palatka

By Pete Robbins
bassmaster.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Crews saw his lead shrink today from slightly less than 10 pounds to 3 pounds 1 ounce, but against the charging tide of a changing top ten he did what he had to do to hold on. Just as yesterday’s hero Masayuki Matsushita closed in on Crews early this morning,...

www.bassmaster.com

bassmaster.com

DiPalma, Clouse add to the flurry

The importance of a St. Johns River game-changing bass has been repeatedly illustrated in the last couple of hours. The latest examples come from Greg DiPalma and Gary Clouse. Both had fallen into the danger zone of not making today’s top 47 cut. DiPalma was in 32nd place and Clouse in 40th after Day 1. Both were struggling today with only a couple of small keepers, then came the game-changers.
bassmaster.com

Matty Wong joins American Baitworks

OCEAN SPRINGS, MISSISSIPPI – February 10, 2022, American Baitworks is excited to announce the addition of Bassmaster Elite Series angler Matty Wong to our pro fishing team. Wong will add American Baitworks products from Freedom Tackle and BaitFuel Fish Attractant to his tackle arsenal this season. Wong joins American...
bassmaster.com

Rivet with a difference-maker?

You wouldn’t generally consider a 4-pound bass a “difference-maker.” But it depends on how you look at it. The average weight of all the bass brought to the scales in the first two days at the St. Johns River was 2 1/2 pounds. That’s 756 bass weighing a total of 1,933-2 pounds for an average of 2.56 pounds.
bassmaster.com

Big bass showed up this morning

By Florida fishing standards, this first morning at the St. Johns River wasn’t outstanding. But considering the weather this past week and all the questions rather than answers that practice produced, it was encouraging in both numbers and size.Topping the list of big bass caught this morning is a 7-pound, 2-ounce fish caught by John Crews. He always seems to do well at the St. Johns River, and Crews is set up for a big day. His 5-bass limit of 22-13 includes a 1-12. His next smallest fish is a 4-4.
bassmaster.com

One of the best Opens divisions ever?

Could the 2019 St. Croix Bassmaster Opens Central Division rival some of the best rookie classes ever?. The five qualifiers from the 2019 Central Opens featured the likes of Wes Logan, John Cox, Caleb Kuphall, Taku Ito and Bob Downey. If anything, this is probably the nicest groupings of individuals we’ve seen qualify for the Elite Series at the same exact time. But in year 3, this class of anglers is proving to be a force on the water.
bassmaster.com

Unpredictable St. Johns

After having been here 4 days through practice and having talked to dozens of the Elite anglers that will be competing on the St. Johns River this week, the word that best embodies the mood of this expansive fishery is… unpredictable. Through practice, cold, cloudy and wet conditions had...
bassmaster.com

Palaniuk is fishing extremely slow

Brandon Palaniuk is in stealth mode, according to photographer Andy Crawford. He has fished his way back into Salt Creek, and he’s now all the way in the back where the water is gin clear. This is the area that produced several of his Day 2 18-pound, 4-ounce limit, which moved him into 9th place. He’s working bedding bass, poling down often and working extremely slowly.
bassmaster.com

Palaniuk on the hunt

Brandon Palaniuk has found the water he wants in the back of Salt Creek. It’s clear as glass and 73 degrees. However, he still hasn’t found what he’s looking for. Perched as high as he can get on the bow of his boat, Palaniuk is searching for a female bass on a spawning bed. He’s caught only a couple of small males, according to photographer Andy Crawford.
bassmaster.com

Bassmaster pros join locals for Palatka's B.A.S.S. Conservation Clean-Up Challenge

PALATKA, Fla. — Just hours before Semifinal Saturday kicked off at the AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, 32 volunteers — including five Bassmaster Elite Series anglers — spread out along the shores of the St. Johns River to collect trash as part of the B.A.S.S. Conservation Clean-Up Challenge sponsored by AFTCO and Yamaha Rightwaters.
bassmaster.com

Felix wins BassTrakk contingency prize at St. Johns

Minnesota Elite pro Austin Felix won the St. Johns River BassTrakk Contingency Prize and the $1,000 that goes with it. The BassTrakk prize goes to the angler whose BassTrakk estimates are closest to his official weight. Felix was perfect. His official weight for the first two days was 30-13, and that’s exactly what he estimated.
bassmaster.com

Felix on a roll

Austin Felix had a strong fishing reputation when he qualified for the Bassmaster Elite Series in 2019 via the Eastern Opens. We knew he was a great smallmouth angler and had the skills to do what it takes in clear water, but his skill in the south has shone bright in his three seasons. Felix almost took the Angler of the Year title in 2020 while en route to his Rookie of the Year season. On Day 1 of the 2022 Elite Serie season, Mark Zona dubbed Felix as his pick to win the 2022 AOY title as well. The stats back up that prediction because Felix is truly on a hot streak right now. Brock Mosley was equally on a hot streak from the end of 2020 into the beginning of 2021. Where Mosley maybe left off, Felix picked it up. Since Lake Fork in late April of 2021, he’s fished almost flawless.
bassmaster.com

Did the dinner bell ring at 11:30?

After an extensive mid-morning lull, it seems a bass-feeding frenzy began at approximately 11:30. A glance at BassTrakk shows multiple fish catches since then, including some big ones. Topping the list is a 9-pounder by Caleb Sumrall, giving him 17 pounds for the day and vaulting him inside the top 10. (Well, to be accurate, Sumrall’s fish was recorded at 11:27.)
bassmaster.com

Crews knew 4th bass was key

John Crews was about to lock through to Rodman Reservoir at 10 a.m. Sunday. But he realized he had five, maybe 10 minutes before the lock would close. “We had some weather, a little overcast, and I’m thinking they ought to be eating on that (lily) pad line,” Crews recalled. “I zipped out there with that ChatterBait I’d been catching them on in the morning, and sure enough.”
bassmaster.com

Cox back in his hot spot

John Cox is fishing a little bayou below the Rodman dam, according to photographer Andy Crawford, who is following Cox today. He hadn’t caught a fish as of 9 a.m. However he just saw a 'big one” but it didn’t stay on the bed when he passed it.
bassmaster.com

Yamaha Clip of the Day: Cooks' rally to Top 10

In the Yamaha Clip of the Day, we highlight Drew Cook's performance after a tough Day 1. Cook started the week in 84th and rallied into the cut and then into the Top 10, finishing the week in ninth.
bassmaster.com

Yamamoto Baits signs Powroznik

Irving, TX – Yamamoto Baits, the leader in premium soft baits and fishing accessories, is thrilled to announce their newest partnership with pro angler and B.A.S.S. Elite Series competitor, Jacob Powroznik. Powroznik, of Prince George, VA, requalified for the 2022 B.A.S.S. Elite Series by taking last year’s Bassmaster Opens...
bassmaster.com

LIVE Mix gets Elite makeover

LIVE Mix is getting a make-over. In season’s past LIVE Mix was simply an unhosted feed from the live cameras on the water at every Bassmaster Elite Event. These feeds from cameras not being used during the FS1 show on Fox Sports provided an opportunity for those without cable television or watching on phones to keep in touch with the ongoing Elite event.
bassmaster.com

Bass Fishing Hall of Fame adds to Board of Directors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Eight new members have stepped in to assist with the efforts of the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame Board of Directors, volunteering their time and talent to help celebrate, promote and preserve the sport of bass fishing. “This group includes individuals who rank among the best...
bassmaster.com

Cox thrills with an epic day

John Cox knew there was something unusual in air early Saturday morning. “I was all over the place,” he said. “I couldn’t figure out why I was so nervous because I really didn’t know what was going to happen.”. Cox forgot his rainsuit and had...
bassmaster.com

Putting in the work

Faith — that’s the word I use to describe my outlook for the 2022 Bassmaster Elite Series season. It’s faith in what’s ahead and what’s coming. Fishing is no different than the rest of our lives and careers. For me, I’ll be keeping the faith in the fact that I know my abilities, and I know that God has a plan for me and my wife, Randi, and our careers.
HOBBIES

