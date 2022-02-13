ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia gives 4% of Aramco worth $80B to fund

By JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will transfer 4% of the stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to a sovereign wealth fund, an infusion valued at nearly $80 billion as the kingdom tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy. The announcement on the...

AFP

$80 billion in Aramco shares moved to Saudi sovereign fund

Saudi Arabia has moved four percent of Aramco shares worth $80 billion in the world's biggest oil exporter to the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, authorities said on Sunday. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, announced the move as part of efforts to recalibrate the oil-dominated economy. The transfer is also the latest sign that Saudi Arabia wants to open up the oil giant and "crown jewel" of the Saudi economy, the Arab world's largest. The "transfer of four percent of Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF)... is part of the kingdom's long-term strategy to support the restructuring of its economy," the crown prince was quoted as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Dubai committee to weigh in on Emirati billionaire's estate

A special judicial committee has been appointed to weigh in on potential legal disputes over the estate of Emirati billionaire Majid Al Futtaim, seen by many as a key pillar of Dubai s tourism and economic growth. Al Futtaim, whose eponymous company operates more than two dozen malls across the region, rose from working as a bank clerk to creating a $16 billion dollar business empire. He died in December. The Financial Times first reported over the weekend that Dubai’s ruler had appointed the committee amid reports of discord among his 10 heirs. “There is a Special Judicial Committee...
MIDDLE EAST
TheStreet

These 20 Family Dynasties in Asia Oversee $495 Billion

Billionaires globally have faced logistical challenges during the pandemic, as property values have plunged, commercial rents nosedived and construction delays were hit by labor shortages. But most of the 20 wealthiest families in Asia ranked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index last year managed to stay on the 2021 index —...
WORLD
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, believes there will still be a market for its crude decades from now and plans to boost its production capacity while some other oil companies are limiting investments in oil in the energy transition, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, told TIME in an interview published on Sunday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

China increases Middle East investment as US backs out of region

A new report found that China has stepped up investment in the Middle East, using energy and construction contracts to increase its influence in the region. The report released Wednesday by the Green Finance & Development Center at Shanghai's Fudan University looked at China’s investment in its long-running Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to recreate the Silk Road for the modern age.
FOREIGN POLICY
World Bank Blogs

Is Saudi Arabia entering a "Great Reshuffle"?

This article was originally published by Brookings Institute here. In many developed countries, the pandemic has caused seismic shifts in labor markets. What started as an increasing shortage of workers in a few industries has soon become the "Great Resignation": a record number of workers not returning to their jobs after the initial lockdowns. More recently, evidence came to light that these workers are not necessarily leaving the labor market altogether. Rather, they are re-assessing their career paths, changing sectors, looking for jobs with more responsibilities, starting businesses, or freelancing. This is leading to worker shortages as workers are moving around in the labor market seeking better opportunities. What these high-income countries are observing is not so much the great resignation but rather "The Great Reshuffle".
MIDDLE EAST
OilPrice.com

The Significance Of Saudi Arabia’s New Venture Capital Fund

During LEAP, a technology conference held in Riyadh, Saudi Aramco unveiled the launch of a $1 billion venture capital fund. This new fund will focus on the development of next-generation technologies and new business models, a clear sign that the country is aggressively pursuing Vision 2030. Other investments were announced...
MIDDLE EAST
go955.com

Saudi Aramco buys 7.4% stake in Norwegian software firm Cognite

OSLO (Reuters) – Saudi Aramco has bought a 7.4% stake in Norwegian industrial software group Cognite from oil firm Aker BP , Cognite said on Wednesday. Cognite and Saudi Aramco are in a partnership to provide digitalisation services in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region. “Cognite has...
WORLD
aithority.com

Aramco And Sutherland Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Design, Develop And Implement Digital Infrastructure In Saudi Arabia

The MoU – focused on IoT-as-a-Service and Digital Business Services – expected to create more than 50,000 new jobs in the Kingdom. Sutherland, the digital transformation company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) to collaborate on designing, developing and implementing digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, boosting the local economy by creating over 50,000 jobs.
BUSINESS
gamingideology.com

“Saudi Arabia” application on Huawei AppGallery

Saudi Arabian Airlines announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei Investment Company, according to which the official application of the national air carrier “SAUDIA” will be included in the AppGallery as the official application distribution platform for Huawei, in the part of his journey towards digital transformation.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan visits the UAE for first time in a decade

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, state media said, on the first such visit since 2013 as the two countries mend ties strained by years of animosity in a pivot toward economic partnership. Erdogan was greeted by the Gulf...
MIDDLE EAST

